Meatless Monday: The best vegan snack stores in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking to pinpoint vegan and alternative snack stores to fix your daily snack cravings the healthy way.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the grocery stores that gather vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, ketogenic, and more food and snacks in one place. These places provide snacks and meal boxes that cater to different dietary preferences, with the goal to bring their customers towards a more holistic and healthier eating routine. Read on to find 6 vegan snack shops in Bangkok.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Mike Petrucci/Unsplash]

The best vegan snack stores in Bangkok