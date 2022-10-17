Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegetarian and vegan pizza in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re going full Italian. Here’s where to find the best vegan and vegetarian pizzas in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the world-famous Italian dish with an added vegan or vegetarian twist. You may not notice it, but a large variation of pizza is already vegetarian with all the grilled veggies and hearty cheeses. Therefore, it’s very likely that these succulent pizzas could develop to be your new-found vegetarian favourites.
[Hero image credit: Tony’s; featured image credit: Nonna Nella by Lenzi]
Where to find the best vegan and vegetarian pizzas in Bangkok
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Available as huge individual slices or as up to 18-inch pies, the pizza at Soho Pizza is among the top choices for New York-style pizza in Bangkok. Several topping selections are not only the omnivore’s favourite but that of vegetarians, too. Try the ‘Roasted Mushroom’ with a garlic cream-based topped with roasted mushroom, mozzarella and lemon zest.
[Image credit: Soho Pizza]
2 /6
Pizza Massilia is an urban hub for all pizza lovers to explore their favourite pizza variations, while the chewy but crispy crust is another element that keeps us coming back for more. If you can’t live without cheese, try the ‘Eggplant and Burrata’ and ‘Four Cheese’ pizzas. The restaurant also offers a meatless ‘Margherita’ with a gluten-free version, too. It’s definitely worth the try, as Pizza Massilia has also been listed in Asia Pacific’s 50 Top Pizzas.
[Image credit: Pizza Massilia Thailand (The Londoner Pattanakarn)]
3 /6
This laid-back, groovy restaurant situated in the midst of Sukhumvit is the brainchild of Chef Anthony “Tony” Burd. As for the restaurant’s talk-of-the-town signature, the ‘Truffle Pizza’ is a splendid vegetarian dish that we would gladly devour everyday. On the sourdough pizza lays a bed of arugula, mascarpone, and fragrant truffle. Other vegetarian options include the creamy ‘5 Cheeses’ pizza, which features all the best cheeses in the world: mozzarella, taleggio, parmigiano, gorgonzola and fontina.
[Image credit: Tony’s]
4 /6
Inspired by his very own grandmother, Nonna Nella’s love for cooking is the reason why Chef Francesco Lenzi brings authentic Italian food and dining traditions to Bangkok. The menu is vast, but the pizzas are also one of the must-try highlights. The ‘Vegetariana’ is a colourful combination of tomatoes, Fior di Latte mozzarella made of cow’s milk, zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
[Image credit: NONNA NELLA by LENZI]
5 /6
As the only true Neapolitan pizzeria in Thailand certified by AVPN, Peppina’s creative variations on pizzas always remind us of the authentic recipes in Italy. Peppina has won several awards and acclaims, including the 5th place in 50 Top Pizza in Asia Pacific ranking. The brand’s love for dough has inspired the vegetarian classic Peppina Pizza, made with provola cheese, piennolo tomatoes, and basil. For a more indulgent vegetarian option, definitely also don’t miss the Truffle Pizza.
[Image credit: Peppina]
6 /6
Vistro is a vegan bistro that offers a wide range of vegan delicacies, including a selection of better-than-meat pizzas. Try their ‘Cheezeburger Pizza,’ made with Beyond Meat, cheddar ‘cheeze,’ and sriracha mayo, or go for the Thai adaptation with the ‘Tom Yum’ pizza. All vegan, all guilt-free.
[Image credit: Vistro Bangkok]