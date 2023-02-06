Meatless Monday: The best vegetarian Thai restaurants in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking to pinpoint the best Thai restaurants that serve the best vegetarian dishes in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the vegetarian restaurants that feature a vast range of scrumptious vegetarian Thai dishes. Since nothing satisfies our spiciness craving like Thai food, these 7 vegetarian Thai restaurants could be your go-to places every Meatless Monday from now on. Read on to find the wholesome Thai dishes without any meat at these 7 restaurants.
The best vegetarian Thai restaurants in Bangkok
Anotai specialises in simple but heartwarming Thai delicacies without any meat. Their vegetarian dishes are full of healthy and organic ingredients straight from the farm. Highlights include stir fried konjac noodles with chilli paste, fried rice with chilli paste and salted egg, and yellow curry with fresh coconut milk and young coconut shoots. Healthy and organic bakery items are also home-baked here, such as the Berry Madeleine, Vegan Scone, Sourdough Bagel, and Vegan Chocolate Cake.
Anotai Vegetarian Restaurant is located in Soi Rama 9 Hospital.
A star in the vegetarian cuisine field for over 20 years, Khun Churn Vegetarian is among the first choices when it comes to meatless Thai restaurants. Diners will find healthy and green highlights such as Kanom Jeen Pak Tai, Fresh Spring Rolls, and Tofu Kratiem Prik Thai on Rice. These are all made using fresh herbs and veggies from their own garden. Homemade vegan ice cream is also available.
Khun Churn has 2 branches: Nonthaburi and Ekkamai.
There are hardly any vegetarians in Bangkok who aren’t familiar with May Veggie Home. The restaurant makes vegetarian food enjoyable. Try some of their Thai dishes like Vegan Noodle with Wonton and Crispy Plant Meat, or Vegan Young Tamarind Thai Chilli Paste. Vegan bakery items are also available, with options such as cinnamon roll, wholewheat walnut and cranberry bread, mushroom and truffle oil bun, and mandarin orange cake.
May Veggie Home is located in Soi Sukhumvit 101.
The Rice & Healthy Food offers all forms of vegetarian and healthy delicacies, whether it be a ready-to-eat rice bowl, noodle, som tum, snacks, wontons, herb drinks, or raw ingredients. The restaurant updates its menu daily, ranging from Stir Fried Green Curry to Larb Crispy Mushroom. As for snacks, stock up your pantry with its Pumpkin Loaf, Ginger Candy, and Crispy Sesame, to name a few.
The Rice & Healthy Food is located on Borom Rachachonnanee Road.
‘From farm to fork’ is the concept that founded Tonklar Facai, a restaurant that serves healthy vegetarian dishes prepared by experienced chefs and nutritionists. Each dish is cooked with innovative techniques to cater to different dietary needs, such as gut-friendly, low-calorie, low-sugar, low-sodium, high-fibre, and anti-aging concerns. Although Tonklar Facai offers a range of fusion delicacies, the Thai dishes are definitely the standouts.
Tonklar Facai has 3 branches: inside Chulalongkorn Hospital, Phuttamonthon Sai 3, and Soi Ari 1.
Loved by all nine-to-five people, Sook Sathorn provides a casual dining hangout in the centre of Sathorn. The menus include both vegetarian and vegan options seasoned with Thai spices, like the signature Gypsum Boat Noodles, Thai ‘American’ Fried Rice, Kua Kling Mushroom, Corn Som Tum, and several others.
Sook Sathorn is located inside Sathorn Thani 2 Building.
With its teak wood and villa ambience, Na Aroon exudes an old world charm. This exquisite restaurant serves both vegetarian, vegan, and pescatarian dishes, all of which contain only organic produce and high quality seasoning. The Mussaman Curry, Pad Krapow, Hor Mok Mushroom, and Phad See-Ew are only a few of the delicious highlights. The dessert menu is also also vast and varied, with the Apple Crumble being an absolute highlight.
Na Aroon is located in Ariyasom Villa, Soi Sukhumvit 1.
