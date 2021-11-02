Whilst what we would really love right now is to fly to Vietnam for the weekend and eat our weight in Banh Mi, for when you’re short on time, here’s where to find the best Vietnamese food in Bangkok.

Vietnamese food isn’t often sung and screamed about here, largely because Thai food tends to win the popularity vote, but there’s no denying it has been rising on the local food scene.

Places like Tonkin Annam are the best-kept secrets of foodies and bloggers alike, and with a movement towards more plant-based and healthier cuisine, Vietnamese food comes out as a shining star.

Regardless of whether it’s for wanderlust, veggies, or just trying something new, here’s where to order Vietnamese food in Bangkok for your next lunch or dinner treat.

[Hero Image Credit: Markus Winkler/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Maison Saigon]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 7 June 2021 and has since been updated for content.