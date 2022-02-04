Blancpain and Sühring launch a special tasting menu for Valentine’s Day

Celebrating the month of love, Blancpain joins hands with Sühring to launch a special, 6-course tasting menu.

Fine dining and horology might not sound like they go hand in hand, but Blancpain has always been about breaking boundaries and finding new approaches to their Art of Living philosophy. For over a year, the Swiss watchmaker has maintained close ties with chefs Thomas and Mathias Sühring, who are now a part of the Brand’s close-knit circle of culinary friends — a circle that today has over 100 Michelin stars combined.

Both the twin chefs wear their Blancpain timepieces — a Fifty Fathoms and Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe — in the kitchens daily, where each dish is crafted to the beat of Blancpain’s flyback chronograph.

This Valentine’s season, celebrating the strong bonds between haute cuisine and haute horology, the legendary watchmaker teams up with the award-winning twin chefs to unveil an exclusive 6-course tasting menu that’s all about precision and craftsmanship.

Where gastronomy and horology meet

Inspired by the intricate detailing that goes behind each of Blancpain’s timepieces, the tasting menu is all about rare, top-quality ingredients, prepared with expertise. Expect a journey of multi-dimensional flavours, made using seasonal produce and some of the best culinary techniques around. We’re particularly excited for the AKI “Ossetra Imperial” Caviar, where king crab is served with caviar, complemented by seaweed and quinoa.

The highlight of the menu, however, is a serving of Blue Lobster & Atlantic Turbot. Here, fresh turbot from the Atlantic is served alongside a poached blue lobster, smoked clams, and white wine sauce. Satisfying the most indulgent of foodies, the dish stands out for its rich, buttery aroma and the use of fragrant bay leaf oil — a satisfying must-try for any couple.

Ending on a sweet note

Of course, it isn’t a proper Valentine’s meal without a sweet, sweet ending, and on the dessert front, and Sühring does not disappoint. Hazelnut takes centre-stage, as a decadent roasted hazelnut ice cream comes served with hazelnut praline. 70-per cent dark chocolate is offset with a tangy freshness from apricots, topped off with a creamy bourbon vanilla sauce.

The Blancpain x Sühring tasting menu can be booked for both lunch and dinner, coming in at THB 7,500++ baht per person. For a truly special date night, the restaurant will exclusively serve the menu on Valentine’s Day, where both Blancpain and Sühring have also prepared special gifts for all guests.

You can, however, continue to enjoy the menu until March 13, 2022. To find out more, visit blancpain.com and restaurantsuhring.com.

*Note: all menu items are subject to change according to the seasonality and availability of the ingredients.