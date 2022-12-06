The contemporary French fine dining restaurant Blue by Alain Ducasse celebrates its third anniversary as Executive Chef Wilfrid Hocquet welcomes the legendary Chef Alain Ducasse’s return to Bangkok.

Located in ICONLUXE, ICONSIAM, next to the great and historic Chao Praya river, Blue by Alain Ducasse provides a combination of the culinary vision of Monsieur Ducasse with the twist of Hocquet’s modern and minimal touch. By merging these two elements, Blue boasts its own unique identity, delivering an unforgettable experience as customers can relish over, with exquisite views of the river just outside.

As the MICHELIN starred restaurant opened in December 2019, the same time the Coronavirus outbreak began, turning three years old is significant because without a doubt opening a business during the pandemic can be short-lived. However, Blue was an exception, especially with the numerous awards received, such as a MICHELIN star for two consecutive years and ranking No.25 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Although rewards were won, that doesn’t mean that Blue did not face any challenges, as just three months after the 2019 opening, the restaurant had to close for six months. The gastronomic destination faced two closures and reopened three times within those three years.

Nonetheless, Executive Chef Wilfrid always tried to use that drawback to his advantage by finding new ways to develop the menu, “to propose something a bit different or better every time.” In addition to that circumstance, the restaurant’s ongoing prosperity, as Ducasse strongly emphasises, is also “due to good partnership.” Therefore, their triumphs also belong to the support of the ICONSIAM team and the Blue family.

The extraordinary establishment also received two rewards for its stunning interiors, designed by Jouin Manku, a design agency in Paris that constructed all of Alain Ducasse’s 3 MICHELIN star restaurants. Gifted the ‘Best of the Year Honoree 2020 Award’ in the fine dining category and Le France Design 100 Award in 2022, the atmosphere and environment at Blue provide a complete sensory delight, which Ducasse truly believes is the restaurant’s most outstanding achievement as “Blue is really the unique combination of the food, location, and design.”

Thus, to honour the successes of this world-class gastronomic destination, on November 23, 2022, there was an exclusive invite-only party at ICONSIAM, ICONLUXE, on the M and 1st floor, where Chef Alain Ducasse gave a speech. Many of Thailand’s high society individuals and celebrities attended the private event to congratulate Blue’s trailblazing endeavours. Two days after, on November 25, 2022, the restaurant hosted a one-day-only, memorable Four-Hand six-course lunch and dinner menu, priced at 15,000 THB ++, created by the Mentor Chef himself, Alain Ducasse, and his mentee, Chef Wilfrid Hocquet, specifically for the anniversary.

Now, with the city back on track and more locals and tourists visiting ICONSIAM, Blue by Alain Ducasse has special plans coming soon. According to Chef Wilfrid, the goal is to change parts of the menu, similar to the beginning of the year. The chef said he wants to bring back some classic dishes and shorten the current menu by splitting them into two different menus, so his customers can either choose to try something new or enjoy their favourite dishes. The chef further added, “We want to stay affordable for people to have a real fine dining experience.” On the other hand, the iconic Alain Ducasse announced his future development in another line of work in retail as they are thinking of possibly developing a “chocolate craftsmanship here in Bangkok.”

With that being said, the world of fine dining is more than just about the food. The culture, service, and every little detail behind the business makes these restaurants prosperous. It starts from the deep-rooted passion of the craftsman or craftswoman who has devoted their life to their work, whether in terms of wine, service, or everything in the kitchen. As Chef Wilfrid says, “it is the passionate people that make fine dining.”

For more information or to make a reservation, call 065-7312346, email enquiries@blue-alainducasse.com, add their Line ID: BlueByAlainDucasse, or visit the website https://www.blue-alainducasse.com/.