7 brunches to check out in Bangkok this May 2022

Bangkok loves brunch. Here are nine exciting brunches to check out in Bangkok this May 2022.

Along with staycations and spas, the capital city has also mastered brunch. A favoured culinary pursuit by city dwellers, brunch has become a go-to weekend activity for Bangkokians. Here are the latest, most exciting brunches to check out in Bangkok this May 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: Chim Chim Bangkok]

Where to brunch in Bangkok this May 2022

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

If your idea of Sunday brunch includes a laid-back dining scene with a great deal of farm-to-plate food, Stock.Room, a friendly neighbourhood grocerant, can always be trusted on that. The Sunday brunch ‘Welcome to the Playground’ is presenting a wide range of international delicacies as well as sumptuous a la carte menus like Lobster Caviar Egg Benedict, Cazuela, Grilled Kobe Beef, Mexican Spanish Paella, and more.

Price: THB 2,800

Date: Every Sunday, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Reservations: Call 02 065 9999

book here

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Featuring a wide selection of delectables from Madison Steakhouse, Shintaro, and Biscotti restaurant, Sunday brunch at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is a grand opportunity to taste all the sweet and savoury goodies from the hotel’s beloved restaurants. Expect to see a lot of foie gras, lobsters, oysters, tempura, wagyu ramen, pecking duck, and sweet treats including chocolate dome cake and ice cream. Live music from the band will accompany your feast until the end.

Price: THB 2,500++

Date: Every Sunday, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Reservations: Call 02 065 9999

book here

Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

One of the city’s top venues when it comes to steaks, The District Grill Room & Bar at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is arranging a Sunday brunch with lots of grills and thrills to try. From seafood-on-ice to medium-rare steaks, prepare to be wooed at the endless buffet line amid the New York-inspired setting of the restaurant.

Price: THB 1,950

Date: Every Sunday, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Reservations: Call 02 797 0000

book here

The Sukhothai Bangkok

Known for the unparalleled quality of the buffet line, Sunday brunch at The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Colonnade will light up your weekend with loads of international sweets and savouries, whether it’s fresh lobsters, Japanese specialties, foie gras, or luscious desserts. Moreover, for those looking for something a little different and sweet, stop by on Saturday for the signature Chocolate Buffet. Indulging in over 10 types of chocolate as well as delicate cakes, pastries, and savoury sandwiches is a blissful way to spend your weekend.

Price: THB 3,300++ (Sunday brunch), THB 1,200++ (Chocolate Buffet)

Date: Selected Sundays, 12.00pm-3.00pm (Sunday brunch), every Saturday, 2.00pm-5.00pm (Chocolate Buffet)

Reservations: Call 02 344 8888 or email promotions@sukhothai.com.

book here

JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok

Whether you’re a beef lover, a dim sum enthusiast, or have a raging sweet tooth, the JW Café Sunday Brunch has special little corners for all kinds gourmands. Comprising of all the best dishes from the hotel’s dining venues, the Sunday brunch buffet will showcase dim sum and Peking duck from Man Ho modern Chinese restaurant, Wagyu Beef Boat Noodles from the Thai kitchen, and rich desserts like mango sticky rice by the Executive Pastry Chef. A great Sunday brunch that all family members can truly enjoy.

Price: THB 1,895

Date: Every Sunday, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Reservations: Call 02 656 7700

book here

Chim Chim Bangkok

For brunch with a fun, funky vibe, we recommend the ‘Vinyl Brunch’ at Chim Chim Bangkok. As the name suggests, the artsy dining spot serves brunch accompanied by vinyl beats where diners can interact with the DJs. The genre for each week varies. For 21 May 2022, it’s rare funk and love rock. For 28 May 2022, it’s soul, funk, hip hop, and R&B.

Price: À la carte

Date: Every Saturday, 12.00pm-4.00pm

Reservations: Line @chimchimbangkok

book here

Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology

For diners who like to coalesce Indian cuisine and brunch, no one does it better than Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology. Their ‘All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch’ features a sumptuous selection of signature dishes as well as crowd favourites. To top it off, the outlet also offers buy-one-get-one-free cocktails and mocktails.

Price: From THB 1,290++

Date: Every Sunday, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Reservations: Call 089 307 1111

book here

This article first appeared on Prestige Thailand.