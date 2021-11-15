7 CBD restaurants and cafes in Bangkok to check out

CBD-infused food and drinks are widely available in Bangkok now. Here’s the list of the best cannabis restaurants and cafes in Bangkok that you can’t miss out on.

Finding CBD-infused food and drinks in Bangkok is now a piece of cake thanks to the ease of restrictions in Thailand. New cannabis restaurants and cafes are popping up in many corners of Bangkok. Simultaneously, numerous restaurants and cafes are incorporating CBD into their existing menus. If you’re looking for a place to try the trend and treat your senses, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our list of the best CBD restaurants and cafes that you have to check out.

[Hero Image Credit: Plants for Persephone/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Koko Japanese Restaurant]