Following its roaring success last year, the Zuma pop-up Phuket is back bigger and better than ever. Here are 8 reasons why you should check it out, from exclusive menu offerings over to creative ways to burn calories after dining.

Zuma is known for its loyal fan base around the globe, given its many openings in some of the world’s most exciting cities. A contemporary lifestyle brand in many ways, the modern Japanese restaurant has made Japanese cuisine not only more approachable, but fun, lively, and downright sexy, too. Now, in conjunction with its 20th anniversary, Zuma has launched a pop-up at The Beach House within the Anantara Layan Phuket Resort. The annual event has become a regular occurrence since 2016, however, 2022 sees the longest-ever season for the Phuket outpost. Due to popular demand, Zuma Phuket will be open from now until 16 April 2023.

What’s all the hype about? We took one for the team and dove into a world of sliced yellowtail, tuna tartare, and black tiger prawn tempura to find out. In casual conversation with the charming Zuma General Manager Erkan Toslak, here are our 8 takeaways.

7 reasons to check out Zuma’s seasonal pop-up in Phuket

1. If you’re already a Zuma fan, you’ll be very familiar

Regardless of whether you’ve had it in New York, Dubai, Mykonos, or even Bangkok, you’ve really got to applaud Zuma for its consistency. Be it permanent restaurants or seasonal pop-ups, the Japanese restaurant has managed to keep its experience on par no matter the location.

Entrusted to a team that travels around the world to ensure this, and a menu that is consistent throughout all of its locations, die-hard fans will be happy to know that the seared tuna toro you love so much in London tastes just as good in Thailand. As Erkan explains, the ingredients for almost all Zuma outlets are sourced from the same market in Japan, and often times prepared by the same chefs, or teams trained under the same chefs. Everything from decor to staff is met with specific global requirements, making for a smooth and continuous experience, no matter where you are.

2. If you’re not familiar, you need not fear

Those who are not yet familiar with Zuma need not be intimidated. A key component and something we really loved about our experience at Zuma Phuket was the extremely friendly, well-informed, and effortlessly cool millennial staff. Guiding you through the meal (and even picking your cocktails for you, if you like), those who have never dined at Zuma will be in safe hands.

Inspired by informal izakaya dining, Zuma’s concept is centred around multiple sharing plates from the sushi counter, main kitchen, and robata grill. Our tip? Definitely try Zuma’s classics to get you going, and let your tastebuds assure you why they’re so popular. These include the wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu, thinly sliced seabags with yuzu, truffle oil, and salmon roe, spicy beef tenderloin, glazed spicy pork ribs with hoisin sauce, miso marinated black cod, and, of course, a fine selection of sashimi, nigiri, and maki. Delicious.

Over on the plant-based side, there are plenty of really noteworthy vegetarian options, too.

3. If you’re a brunch lover, you’ll feel like heaven

Zuma’s dishes can be enjoyed for lunch and dinner at the Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, though if you really want to go for the signature experience, definitely book a spot for Sunday brunch.

Taking place from 12.30-3pm every Sunday, diners can enjoy one of two Baikingu menus, either with food only for THB 3500 per person, or with free-flow champagne for THB 4900 per person. Starters are served at the table for guests to share, before each guest can choose one main course per person. The meal is completed with a deluxe dessert platter for sharing. It’s a real steal, given that many of Zuma’s signatures are present on the brunch menu, and you can order as much of them as you like. Wink wink.

4. The Beach House could be your all-day hangout

Zuma Phuket is located within The Beach House at the Anantara Layan Phuket Resort. This 3-storey dining hotspot houses the seasonal pop-up, as well as a rooftop bar, and Breeze restaurant and bar. The latter offers casual all-day dining in a relaxed setting, as well as poolside favourites by the sleek infinity pool. As the resident DJ plays retro house beats, it really is an all-day destination that could take you from breakfast to late night cocktails.

Erkan laughs as he explains that one of his regular guests once claimed that the Phuket outpost was better than the Bangkok location. “It’s impossible,” he says, given that the ingredients, preparation, and presentation of dishes is exactly the same. Looking out over the beach, he then motions and smiles, “of course, this is really something unique and special.”

5. The pool villas are the perfect place to sleep off your food coma

Erkan has a fair point. The Anantara Layan’s beach really is something unique and special, both sprawling yet intimate, with the turning of the tides revealing lush Kala Island in the distance. The setting balances Zuma’s contemporary character with the romance and luxuries of tropical resort living. It is also comforting to know that if you’ve eaten your weight in charred edamame (divine), you’re only just a golf buggy ride away from a spacious suite or pool villa.

Over all, the Anantara Layan is composed of 30 guest rooms and suites, and 47 one- and two-bedroom pool villas. This makes it extremely popular for groups of friends and families, with all the comforts of modern amenities, as well as a 24-hour villa host service for villa stays. Beneath tall coconut trees and within private enclaves, they really do offer the perfect escape for rest and relaxation.

6. Wimbledon tennis to rock-climbing, there are some really cools ways to burn off the calories

For those who like to work and work out for their dinner, we were especially blown away by the activities at this resort. Beach, poolside, and regular gym facilities aside, those with a knack for adventure need to check out the new Layan Active Zone.

A quick buggy ride away, this area includes an exhilarating zipline (don’t do this on a full stomach), an outdoor gym with all the impressive gear, a surf skate field with boards available, a 10.5-metre-high outdoor rock-climbing wall, a Muay Thai boxing ring, a lakeside pool, games room, and two flood-lit tennis courts.

For enthusiasts, the latter can be booked for a lesson with an actual junior Wimbledon champion. If you’re up for the challenge, the class even comes free of charge if you manage to beat Joshua Elliot in one set of a full match. There’s hardly a cooler way to burn calories.

7. You could and should make a whole weekend of it

As more and more millennials travel for food, why not make a weekend trip of it, and stay a night or two?

The menu at Zuma Phuket is certainly vast enough to last you several days, as Erkan explains that there are around 80 menu items to choose from. For the Phuket pop-up, they’ve even crafted a select few location-specific items.

Not feeling sushi one night? The resort is also home to AGE (pictured above), a fantastic steakhouse with a fine selection of wines, and Dining by Design, whereby guests can dine privately with a choice of intimate settings.

With the culinary, restful, and recreation easily checking all of the boxes, it’s a grand weekend escape. We want to hold Erkan to his word and order a Zuma Colada to celebrate this, but the busy man is already heading off to the airport to check back on his Bangkok outpost.

We ask him if he’ll be down in Phuket often, and how he sees the two in relation to one another. Erkan answers that Zuma Phuket is the “nerdier, cheeky younger brother” to Zuma Bangkok.

Happy to be acquainted with the fam.

Zuma at the Beach House at the Anantara Layan Phuket is open until 16 April 2023. You can find out more about the pop-up and the hotel via Anantara Layan.