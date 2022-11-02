Chef Ian Goh from Singapore named the Best Young Chef in Asia

As a global initiative to nurture and inspire young professional chefs, the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy’s global culinary competition acts like a gateway for next-generation chefs to shine in the culinary scene.

The regional S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy 2022/23 competition has named Chef Ian Goh from Singapore as this edition’s winner. The chosen chef will get to compete in the exciting Grand Finale in Milan next year.

[Hero and featured image: S.Pellegrino]

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2022

In the Asia Regional Competition 2022-2023 that took place at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on October 31, 10 aspiring chefs from Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand took part in creating a series of spectacular dishes. With the help of individual mentors, the dishes were then presented to a panel of judges, including the likes of Chef Pichaya “Pam” Utharntharm of Potong, Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn of Le Du, Chef Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends, Chef Daniel Calvert of Sézanne, and Chef Vanessa Huang of Ephernité.

About Chef Ian Goh

With technical skills, creativity, and personal beliefs forming the judging criteria, the evening’s biggest award went to the ‘Heritage Lamb’ dish by Ian Goh from Restaurant Naeum in Singapore, who he crafted with support from his mentor Louis Han. Chef Ian explains: “This dish began with my love of lamb, and the hope to highlight my Hainanese heritage. Lamb has been a staple of the Hainanese diet (i.e.- Dong Shan Lamb) and through this menu, it would be featured alongside ingredients and techniques that link the East with the West.”

Now that he has won the regional competition here in Thailand, Chef Ian Goh will join the Grand Finale of the competition held in 2023.

Special Awards

Apart from the Young Chef Academy Award, three other awards were also presented. These include the S.Pellegrino Award for Social Responsibility, awarded to to Xu Yu Chan from Labyrinth in Singapore; the Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy that went to Yi Chung Chiu from Ziang Se in Taiwan; and the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award that also went to Ian Goh.

Full List of Finalists

The 10 finalists for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2022 Asia Regional Final are listed below. Congratulations to all participants!

Xu Yu Chan from Labyrinth in Singapore and Mentor Li Guang Han Yu Chuan Cheng from Mandarin Oriental Taipei and Mentor Jimmy Lin of JL Studio Hyojeong Kim from L’Amant Secret in Korea and Mentor Jongwon Son Yi Chung Chiu from “Xiang Se” in Taiwan and Mentor Chih-Huai Tseng of Lopfait Restaurant Ian Goh from Restaurant Naeum in Singapore and Mentor Louis Han Jiwoo Lee from Eatanic Garden in Korea and Mentor Taeho Lee William Yee from MOONBOW Singapore and Mentor Darren Chua Shintaro Ohiwa from Difference in Japan and Mentor Kazuki Idaka Aaron Shiu from La Spezia Philippines, and Mentor Chele Gonzalez Chudapa ‘Joy’ Chansaming from Elements Restaurant, The Okura Prestige Hotel, Thailand and Mentor Gerard Villaret

Find out more about the competition from the official website.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.