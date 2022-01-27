Chef Pam’s take on omakase: out with the fish, in with the beef

Bangkok’s culinary sweetheart transforms the typical omakase experience into one that’s right up her alley – with beef.

Chef Pam Pichaya is the person that would spring to everyone’s mind when it comes to beef-oriented cuisine or expertise. Over the years, the meat master, restaurant owner, and a judge on Top Chef Thailand has earned a reputation across Bangkok for her drool-worthy and crowd-pleasing beef dishes. Whether it’s her progressive Thai-Chinese chef’s tasting menu at Restaurant Potong or succulent beef barbecue at Smoked by Chef Pam, she never fails to receive praise from regular diners and foodies alike. So her latest appointment as True Aussie Beef & Lamb first brand ambassador in Thailand doesn’t surprise us. Together with Meat & Livestock Australia, they’ve showcased some of the best cuts of Australian beef available in Thailand in a one-of-a-kind omakase culinary journey.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: True Aussie Beef & Lamb]

Flavours brought to life with spectacular True Aussie Beef omakase

Hosted at The Table by Chef Pam, this special culinary experience showcased Chef Pam’s obsession with beef and her expertise across an 8-course Australian beef omakase. The tasting menu aimed to bring different beef cuts each to life with complimentary flavour profiles, each one taking our taste buds on a trip to Australia from the comfort of our seats. It started with smoked beef tallow, followed by beef jam and beef heart sourdough, wagyu flat iron, beef ribs and truffle rice, beef Sando, fried aged beef, black sesame bao mousse and finished with corn husk ice cream. Some of the premium cuts we tried were the Australian chuck, wagyu oyster blade, ribs, tenderloin and rib-eye, and they didn’t disappoint.

The Table by Chef Pam, 80 Soi Sukhumvit 33, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110; +66 96 130 5716.