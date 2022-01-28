Chinese New Year 2022: 5 casual standalone Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for reunion dinners

Picking the right restaurant for your celebration or reunion dinner is an important task, and we’re here to help you. Here’s a list of standalone Chinese restaurants in Bangkok to bookmark for Chinese New Year 2022.
Don’t worry if you still don’t have any celebrations planned because busy schedules have kept you occupied. We’ve curated a list of casual Chinese restaurants in Bangkok you can still book to ring in the bold Year of the Tiger.
[Hero Image Credit: Chuan Kitchen]
5 casual standalone Chinese restaurants with great festive deals this Chinese New Year 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Din Tai Fung needs no introduction. This extremely popular Taiwanese restaurant chain has been serving scrumptious feasts across 14 countries for years now. Regardless of what you’re craving, their famous Xiao Long Bao Pork Soup Dumplings are not to be missed. These dumplings aren’t just full of soupy deliciousness, they’re super addicting, too.
[Image Credit: Din Tai Fung]
2 /5
Bring some new year cheer to your family dinner with a set of 8 special auspicious dishes at Chuan Kitchen. Available from 29 January-13 February, give yourself a fantastic pamper with the Singaporean-style Chinese feast. Yu Sheng Salmon Salad, Poon Choi, Orange Taro Steamed Buns, and Fried Rice with Dried Scallop and Yunnan Ham are some highlights. The set is priced at THB 4,888+ for a group of 6-8 people.
[Image Credit: Chuan Kitchen]
3 /5
Also known as Chongqing Hotpot, this talk-of-the-town mala hotpot is where you can indulge in a satisfying lip-numbing sensation this new year. With quality ingredients and an extensive menu that features all types of meat and vegetables, coupled with flavour-packed sauces, you’re sure to be pleased.
[Image Credit: CQK Hotpot]
4 /5
If you’re just looking for a place to enjoy great dim sum, Man Fu Yuan Kitchen is for you. They put their own spin on the classic dim sum with innovative recipes, so it makes a refresh to your dim sum craving if you’re sick of rotating through the same old ones. What’s more, they offer plant-based dishes for all the vegans and vegetarians out there, too.
[Image Credit: Man Fu Yuan Kitchen]
5 /5
An authentic Taiwanese hotpot place that you have to check out if you’re in search of a rich and delectable soup to soothe your soul. Priding themselves on various soup bases that are made from scratch and using premium ingredients, it doesn’t much better than this. Perfect for an intimate dinner setting with your loved ones, but even better because you can each have your own individual hot pot.
[Image Credit: Hanji-A]