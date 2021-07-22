7 bagel toppings you should try this weekend

Bagels have been the talk of the town for quite some time now, and no one’s complaining.

Its adventurous history takes us back to the late 17th century when an Austrian baker, in Vienna, happened to make a special bread from a ring-shaped dough, to pay homage to the then King of Poland Jan Sobieski III, who had defeated the Turks to free Austrians. Earlier known as obwarzanek in its formative years, the plain bagel has given way to numerous other types — with chocolate chips, blueberry, raisins, onions, poppy seeds, sesame, cheddar, and many more.

The bread’s versatility can be guessed by the numerous toppings it can be paired with. From savoury to sweet, the bagel can complement almost everything. Here are some classic as well as quirky bagel toppings to try right now.

Classic bagel and cream cheese

The perfect way to kickstart your day is with this bagel and cream cheese option. This breakfast will not only satiate those hunger pangs but is also quick to make — meaning, you won’t be late for work. You can either slather your good–old cream cheese on the bagel or infuse it with herbs and spices of your choice.

Cream cheese and salmon

Want to grab a quick but healthy mid-day snack or lunch? Look no more.

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, potassium, vitamin B12, folic acid, vitamin B6 and many more. Spread the desired amount of cream cheese on your bagel and top it with smoked salmon slices.

Stack it like a burger

Picture an ensemble of tomatoes, cucumber slices, a few cabbage leaves and a patty of your choice sandwiched between the two halves of the bagel. What’s more? You can always add a cheese slice or sauces to the mix.

For those with a sweet tooth

Jam, marmalades or peanut butter — pick any of them for a bagel topping with a sweet twist. You can take the sugar quotient a few notches higher by adding a fruit of your choice (like banana or blueberries), after applying the spread. If you want to bring the best of both worlds together, then try out the peanut butter and jam combo.

Bagel pizzas

Fond of the Italian dish? Then why not make it by replacing the base with a bagel?

Evenly spread the marinara sauce on the horizontally sliced bagel and layer it up with ingredients like ham, sausage, chicken, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese — any topping of your choice.

For the love of Nutella and strawberries

Take out that jar of Nutella from your kitchen cabinet and whip up this sumptuous meal. Spread a generous amount of the hazelnut spread onto your bagel and garnish with chopped strawberries. Complement it with a hot cup of coffee and you are good to go.

The perfect trifecta: avocado , egg and bagel

Loaded with nutrients, this scrumptious bagel preparation is replete with the goodness of avocado and egg. Mix some mashed avocado with salt and spread it on toasted bagel halves. Add one cooked egg on top of it and garnish with some black pepper.