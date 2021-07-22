In the mornings, we want something tasty and nutritious — but it helps if it’s easy to prepare, too. That’s where an air fryer can come in handy, and luckily there are plenty of air fryer breakfast dishes you can try.

Apart from being convenient to use, an air fryer helps us cook more healthily. Here, we’ve included a variety of breakfast options, ranging from a full breakfast to coffee time snacks. Scroll down for our favourite air fryer breakfast recipes.

[Hero Hero Image Credit: Brooke Lark/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Joseph Gonzalez/Unsplash]

Egg Stuffed Avocado

One of the most popular recipes on Pinterest, this Egg Stuffed Avocado (also called ‘avocado egg boat’), takes around 15 minutes to make, and could keep you full for the rest of the morning. It’s packed with protein, fibre, and healthy fats, and is perfect for those looking for a protein-packed, low carb, and keto-friendly breakfast.

Turkey and Egg Burrito

If you’re craving a burrito in the morning, it may be too early to order from your favourite Mexican restaurant. This Turkey & Egg Burrito dish comes together in about 10 minutes. Of course, most of the ingredients here are flexible. You may add some crispy chicken for a crunchier texture, for example.

Ham And Eggs Sandwich

Simple yet satisfying. This Ham And Eggs Sandwich is ideal for your lazy morning, or even lunch and snack time. With simple ingredients like ham and egg, it’s a classic that always works, and the air fryer turns the bread a nice golden brown, too.

Bacon and Egg Bite Cups

This Bacon and Egg Bite Cups recipe is the definition of a low-carb and keto-friendly breakfast. Feel free to add any cooked meat, colourful fresh veggies, or types of cheese you prefer. Tasty and energy-boosting.

Scotch Egg

Unless you’re familiar with British cuisine, you may be unfamiliar with scotch eggs. Nevertheless, it makes for a fine breakfast dish. It consists of a boiled egg wrapped in ground sausage, which is then coated with bread crumbs and baked. You can use a soft or hard-boiled egg for this, and it’s a fun way to make a breakfast air fryer dish that makes you feel like you’re abroad, too.

Apple Fritters

Maybe a slice of fresh apple is too simple for your breakfast. Thereby, why not try making these Apple Fritters? The doughnuts are filled with apple pieces and cinnamon spice, and are best enjoyed with a tangy apple cider glaze. Using an air fryer, it’s the healthier way to make such an indulgent treat.

Healthy Granola Bars

We love that we can customise Granola Bars in a healthier version when using an air fryer. Besides being sugar-free and rich in nutritional powerhouse ingredients, we can choose our favourite nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. This recipe for air fryer granola bars is super healthy and super tasty.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

If drinking a cup of coffee and eating cookies is your kind of breakfast, try these Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. All you need is 3 healthy ingredients: bananas, oatmeal, and raisins. For peanut butter lovers, you can add this too for extra healthy fat and protein. A perfect grab-and-go breakfast.

Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

This Cinnamon French Toast Sticks recipe is easy and fun for kids and families. To get a more crunchy texture, you can coat the bread with cornflake crumbs. Don’t forget to sprinkle powdered sugar on top and serve with syrup to dip in for a great taste.

Blueberry Muffins

Lastly, this Blueberry Muffin is a quick and easy recipe for breakfast or even dessert. It’s ready in only 15 minutes. Whether you use fresh or frozen berries (even blackberries or raspberries work) is up to you, or you could switch it up and use different types of berries together. Breakfast is served.