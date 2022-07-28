facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 3 easy TikTok snacks to make with your leftovers this long weekend
3 easy TikTok snacks to make with your leftovers this long weekend
Food & Drink
28 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

3 easy TikTok snacks to make with your leftovers this long weekend

Lifestyle Asia
3 easy TikTok snacks to make with your leftovers this long weekend
Food & Drink
3 easy TikTok snacks to make with your leftovers this long weekend

Not looking to cook this long weekend? TikTok has some great ideas for leftover food recipes and snacks.

TikTok is full of tips and tricks for upcycling leftover food into a new dish or a tasty snack without having to spend hours slaving away at the stove. Here are three waste-saving ideas that are as surprising as they are successful.

[Featured Image Credit: Colin Michel/Unsplash]

3 easy TikTok snack recipes to make using leftovers

@thekingofrandom

How To Transform Your Soda Into A Perfect Slushie ! #slushie #soda #scienceathome #hack #shakeit #tiktok #thekingofrandom #coke #fresh

♬ son original – The King of Random

Turn Coke into a slushie

You might have heard about using leftover Coca-Cola to strip a pan that’s encrusted with dirt, or even to clean the toilet! But why not consume it instead? On TikTok, one trick involves putting shaken-up Coke into the freezer for three hours and fifteen minutes (yes, it’s really that precise!). Then, release the pressure, turn the bottle upside down, and you get a kind of refreshingly icy soda slush.

@tasty

@jasminebellepak tries out the viral leftover pizza hack from @Eat For Cheap @The Naughty Fork 🍕 What’s your favorite #pizzahack ? #recipes

♬ original sound – Tasty

Turn pizza into a panini

It can be easy to forget about that slice of pizza wasting away in the refrigerator. And often there’s not enough left over to make a complete meal. But — staying with the Italian theme — you can turn a slice of pizza into a panini. Simply cut the leftovers in half, then put each piece together with the topping inside. Brush with butter and place under a grill (or in a sandwich toaster).

@myaspirationallife

Because more people need to do this! #foodtok #foodhack #easyrecipe #snowstorm #leftovers

♬ original sound – Mandy Maxwell

Turn leftover fries into a cheesy waffle

Who hasn’t been left with fries on their hands after being unsure how many to order? But, instead of throwing them out, bust out the waffle iron instead. First, grease the plates. Then, heat up the waffle iron and place the fries directly on top. Sprinkle with cheese and any other ingredients you like (or leftovers from the fridge that are suitable). Result: the fries get a new lease on life and take on the form of a crispy waffle.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews. 

Recipes Dining TikTok Snacking
You might also like ...
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.