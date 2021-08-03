The first, most slap-yourself-in-the-face obvious way to get more Vitamin D in Bangkok is to step out into the sun. The second, more lockdown-friendly, more favourable option, is to add Vitamin D to your diet and consume Vitamin D foods. This is a story about the latter.

Whilst other things may be lacking, sunlight is sufficient in Thailand, so getting your dose of Vitamin D may come relatively easily to you if you spend a significant amount of time sunbathing. However, for those who prefer not to risk the chances of skin cancer and like to stay out of the sun (and safely inside the house), consuming Vitamin D-rich foods is a valuable alternative.

After all, Vitamin D is a bit of a star vitamin right now. It is needed to keep all bones, teeth, and muscles healthy, and as we live through another big wave of COVID-19 surges, our health really is our greatest wealth.

Here, we’ve zoomed in on a few famous Vitamin D foods, and paired these with restaurants in Bangkok that deliver dishes that entail them. We are not trained medical professionals in any way, but do we love food. Let’s get this D.

N.B.: These are mere dining suggestions based on basic Vitamin D foods. Please consult with a doctor before drastically altering your diet.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Miss Fish BKK]