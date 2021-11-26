Enjoy brunch and bubbly fun at Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s grocerant

It’s time to get your calendar packed with Sunday brunches this December. Making its brunch debut under the theme of “Welcome to the Playground”, Stock.Room at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Bangkok’s first and only grocerant, will be kicking-off their Sunday brunch with an eclectic array of international and local delights in a hip-slash-casual setting.

Designed with a living room meets fun food grocerant concept in mind, the airy interior of Stock.Room gives a relaxed party vibe filled with toys many loved as kids—think giant plushies, toy cars and Lego blocks that call to the wide-eyed child we once were. Wander through the maze of kitchen counters with live cooking stations and assisted buffet corners to pick your favourite bites. Most importantly, those with children can also relax and feel rest-assured while they brunch as Stock.Room offers a kids’ area with babysitters and children-safe recreational activities.

As brunch is never complete without a good beverage, Stock.Room offers a great option of beverage packages to choose from. Whether you prefer something light and bubbly like champagne with lobster caviar eggs benedict or more meaty options such as grilled Kobe beef enjoyed with smooth red wine or fruity Sangria, every palate will undoubtedly be pleased.

For the sweet tooth, the confectionaries offered in the chocolate room are both eye candy and a delight for adults and children alike. Starting at THB1,950++ per adult, the package comes with a selection of food and soft drinks. For other beverages, select from the packages below to find the right pairing for your brunch:

Free-flow soft drinks and house alcoholic beverages at THB2,800++

Free-flow champagne, soft drinks and house alcoholic beverages at THB4,288++

For children aged six – 12, the package is priced at THB888++ (free for children under six years old).

And because it’s always more joy and fun when brunching with your loved ones and like-minded people, diners can enjoy 20% off any of the packages for groups of 10 people. The brunch will be available every Sunday between 12 pm – 3 pm from December 5, 2021.

Since safety has become an essential part of any dining experience, diners can feel at ease as the entire team of Stock.Room has been double vaccinated with the establishment following appropriate health and safety measures under IHG’s clean promise.

For more information: visit Stock.Room, view the offers page, visit Facebook and Instagram, email stockroom.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com, or call 02-056-9999 for reservations.