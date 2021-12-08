7 festive menus to try at 7 standalone restaurants in Bangkok

Here’s where you can find festive menus in Bangkok (not at hotels!) to put some extra cheer into the festive season.

2021 is coming to an end and we can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for us. As we prepare to celebrate the upcoming new chapter, eateries across Bangkok are also gearing up with their own festive menus to welcome Christmas, New Years, and all other sorts of celebrations. There’s no better time than this to wine and dine while enjoying the festivities and excitement that fills the air. Don’t worry if you have no idea where to start, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ve curated our top picks for the best standalone restaurants in town to round up your loved ones for an unforgettable festive dining experience.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Bardo Social Bistro and Bar]

Check out the standalone restaurants in Bangkok serving festive menus