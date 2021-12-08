7 festive menus to try at 7 standalone restaurants in Bangkok

Here’s where you can find festive menus in Bangkok (not at hotels!) to put some extra cheer into the festive season.
2021 is coming to an end and we can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for us. As we prepare to celebrate the upcoming new chapter, eateries across Bangkok are also gearing up with their own festive menus to welcome Christmas, New Years, and all other sorts of celebrations. There’s no better time than this to wine and dine while enjoying the festivities and excitement that fills the air. Don’t worry if you have no idea where to start, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ve curated our top picks for the best standalone restaurants in town to round up your loved ones for an unforgettable festive dining experience.
Bring some holiday cheer to your Christmas dinner with a special 4-course menu at Bardo Social Bistro and Bar. Available from 22 – 26 December, give your taste buds a satisfying pamper with their incredible Mediterranean flavours. Highlights include the French Foie Gras Terrine and Foie Gras Ravioli as well as the Wagyu Short Rib, Hokkaido Scallop, and Cheese Platter to finish. The menu is priced at THB 1590++ inclusive of a welcome cocktail.
Mia Restaurant is where you’ll get to savour the exciting menus of winter offerings with exceptional wine pairings. For New Year’s Eve, they’re offering an exclusive 7-course tasting menu at THB 4250++ featuring Lobster Tartlet, Scallop Tataki, Pan Seared Foie Gras, Grilled Lobster, and more. Created especially for the big night, it’s an indulgent dinner you’ll regret missing.
Starting today, Gigi Dining Hall has added a special festive menu, featuring everything from Caviar and Prawns on Brioche, over to Oysters Royale, Linguine Bottarga, and Tenderloin Rossini. Don’t know where to start? Go for the Festive Platter, and take it from there.
Celebrating Christmas in Italian style with authentic Abruzzo-inspired dishes at L’OLIVA Ristorante Italiano & Wine Bar. This year, Chef Gabriele Luna has curated a menu that is made for seafood lovers, pasta lovers, and traditional Italian cuisine lovers. Highlights include the Insalata di Mare, Ravioli di Baccala, and Cotechino Pork Sausage. Delicious.
La Bottega is turning itself into a seafood paradise to add even more scrumptiousness to the holiday celebrations. Excite your tastebuds as they bring you an array of festive delicacies, including Sicilian Prawns Lorighittas, Snow Fish in Artichoke and White TruffleSsauce, and Alaskan King Crab with Spicy Angel Hair. You’ll enjoy a fabulous merry Italian Christmas that you won’t find elsewhere.
Everybody’s favourite French bistro VIVIN Grocery is highlighting local products and Italian black truffle this festive season. They’ve got special set menus on 24, 25, and 31 December, an all-Thai cheese buffet, and a special festive a la carte menu for the whole month of December. You can expect Thai-made Chalong Bay Rum with French Foie Gras Liver, Molène Truffle 10% Italian Black Truffle, Local Boudin Blanc Sausage, “Not-A-Tomahawk” Cote de Boeuf, and a festive Christmas Chocolate Log.
Looking to transport yourself to Italy without ever leaving Bangkok? You need to make your way to CLARA. They’re bringing you on a culinary tour with their new 7-course Christmas menu inspired by the various regions of Italy. From Puglia to Lombardia, feast on Gallipoli Red Prawn, Swordfish, Scampi, Homemade Cappelleti Pasta, Quail, and more. Chef Christian’s special menu is priced at THB 4280++ inclusive of a glass of Ferrari Brut Blanc de Blancs.
