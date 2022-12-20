Celebrate the festive season at The Athenee Hotel  

As the year 2022 ends, many people search for a place to celebrate the festive season with their family and friends. So, feast with those closest to you and take up the holiday spirit by coming to the spectacular, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Bangkok.

The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, invites all guests to join their Christmas and New Year activities as there is something for everyone in the family. With a stunning enormous Christmas tree in the middle of the lobby and a life-size gingerbread house, guests can also have the chance to meet Santa Claus! To top it off, the hotel’s restaurants have curated many outstanding dishes for this festive holiday feast.

Winter Kaiseki

MICHELIN star chef Jeff Ramsay has created a more alluring interpretation of the Japanese Kaiseki cuisine for this year’s festive season. Inspired by the winter season, the Kaiseki menu starts from 4,800 baht per person. It comes in different courses with the best premium seasonal ingredients, such as hairy crab, black abalone, and Botan Ebi.

Venue: Kintsugi Bangkok By Jeff Ramsey, 3rd Floor

Date: Daily from December 1 – 31, 2022

Time: 17.30 – 22.00 hrs.

Christmas Eve Dinner

The Athenee Hotel would like to invite everyone for an exceptional opportunity to enjoy a perfect meal with traditional festive dishes —starting with the centrepiece, whole roasted turkey with creole bread stuffing, to seafood on ice, such as crab, mussels, shrimp, and oysters. Other excellent menus include Hokkaido scallops, lamb chops, prime rib, seafood gratin, and much more!

Christmas carolers and Santa Claus will also join to enhance the holiday spirit. A draw will also be conducted, so enter to see who will be the lucky winner that will go home with the premium Christmas gift.

The buffet costs 2,888 THB per person. For those interested in free-flow wine and beer, there is an additional cost of 1,488 THB per person, while free-flow champagne costs 2,500 per person. Kids who dress in a Christmas costume dine for free, limited to one child per adult. Children between the ages of 5-11 years old will receive a 50% discount. Those under 5 years of age dine complimentarily.

Venue: Rain Tree Café

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 18.00 – 22.00 hrs.

Christmas Day

Come along with your family or friends, and you will surely be satiated for a long time with The Athenee Hotel’s Christmas Day buffet. Take delight at either brunch or dinner, as the chefs have prepared a variety of highly delicious dishes, with the highlight being beef Wellington, prime ribs, duck confit, and seafood en papillote. Included is a BBQ station with imported meats and seafood, the hotel’s infamous Peking Duck, and not to forget classic festive dishes, such as a whole turkey and a chilled seafood station. There are also many options for desserts to choose from, for instance, cakes, different types of praline, and a cookie cart. To increase the Christmas spirit, there will be Christmas carols, a prize draw, and Santa Claus!

The brunch buffet costs 2,888 THB per person, while dinner costs 2,688 THB per person. For those interested in free-flow wine and beer, there is an additional cost of 1,488 THB per person, while free-flow champagne costs 2,500 per person. Kids who dress in a Christmas costume dine for free, limited to one child per adult. Children between the ages of 5-11 years old will receive a 50% discount. Those under 5 years of age dine complimentarily.

Venue: Rain Tree Café

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: Lunch 12.00 – 15.00 hrs; Dinner 18.00 – 22.00 hrs.

Joyful Christmas Celebration

Relish in modern French cuisine as The Allium Bangkok introduces a special à la carte menu for lunch and dinner. From imported oysters, Wagyu beef, lamb, duck, and turkey, these dishes are served with organic and local produce and herbs from the hotel’s garden. Santa Claus and Christmas carolers will come to visit as well. Guests can also participate in the festive prize draw. Prices for Christmas celebration à la carte dishes start from 600 THB per dish.

Venue: The Allium Bangkok

Date: Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: Lunch 12.00 – 14.30; Dinner 17.30 – 22.00

Extravagant Festivity Dining

A brilliant way to end the year and welcome 2023 is to indulge in a delectable Saturday gala dinner buffet or a Sunday brunch. This feast consists of an appetizing chilled seafood station with king crab, blue crab, prawns, clams, mussels, and oysters. There is an exquisite caviar and oyster station, Peking duck, sushi, sashimi, gravlax, grilled river prawn, and a seafood en papillote. Barbequed seafood and premium cuts of meat are available, as well as pan-seared foie gras! Those who are dessert lovers can pleasure themselves with chocolate truffles and a praline cart.

The New Year’s Eve Gala dinner is on Saturday, December 31, 2022, starting from 18.00-23.00, costing 3,288 THB per person. There will be a live band throughout the dinner that ends at 01.00.

The New Year’s Day brunch is on Sunday, January 1, 2023, starting from 12.00 – 15.00, costing 2,888 THB per person.

For those interested in free-flow wine and beer, there is an additional cost of 1,488 THB per person, while free-flow champagne costs 2,500 per person. Children between the ages of 5-11 years old will receive a 50% discount. Those under 5 years of age dine complimentarily.

Venue: Rain Tree Café

Tantalising Festive Flavours

For one night only, The Allium chefs have prepared an eight-course Modern French tasting menu to end the year on a spectacular note! The course menu combines some of the restaurant’s signature 2022 dishes and new ones created exclusively for the new year.

The New Year’s Eve dinner is on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 18.00 – 23.00. The 8-course tasting menu costs 4,200 THB per person. For those interested in a sommelier-selected wine pairing, there is an additional cost of 2,000 THB per person.

The New Year’s Day Brunch is on Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 12.00 – 15.00, where the à la carte menu starts from 600 THB per dish.

Venue: The Allium Bangkok

Those with a Marriott Bonvoy, The Athenee Club, and Club Marriott membership can receive a discount. To make a reservation, call 02 650 8800 or email fb.theathenee@luxurycollection.com. For further information, visit https://qrco.de/Festive2022.