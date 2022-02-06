5 divine fine dining Valentine’s Day menus to try in Bangkok

The most romantic night of the year is fast approaching, and if your one true love is fine dining, it’s time to treat yourself to these exclusive Valentine’s Day menus.

Whilst some prefer to dine at grand hotels, others like the intimacy of a standalone restaurant. These five haunts in Bangkok are not only renowned for setting themselves apart from the crowd, but they’re also acknowledged for their seasonal and creative menus.

Whether you opt for classic French fair or you go down a more traditionally Thai route, there’s a little something for every discerning palate here. This very likely goes without saying, but be sure to book your table very soon. Reservations are as hot as hearts all over town.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Mia Restaurant]

Blue by Alain Ducasse

For those who wish to be wined and dined with an elegant riverside ambience to suit, Blue by Alain Ducasse should be the one this Valentine’s Day. Here, Executive Chef Wilfried Hocquet and team have prepared a special lunch and dinner menu that has been meticulously crafted to take diners on a culinary tour of contemporary French flavours. The nine-course dinner menu starts with a classic aphrodisiacal starter, a fresh Friandise oyster with a Champagne granité, before journeying on to pan-seared Brittany sea scallops, a Beaufort cheese soufflé, pan-seared Atlantic brill, and grilled-to-perfection Wagyu beef, amongst many other dishes. The meal concludes with a mango-lime composition and a contemporary Vacherin with Japanese Amaou strawberries. Still dreaming after you leave? The pastry team has also crafted a ‘Sweet Hearts’ cake that is available from 4-28 February to take home. It is made with chocolate from the Alain Ducasse Manufacture in Paris — you know, the city of love.

Dates: 12-14 February 2022

Price: THB 8500++ for the nine-course dinner; THB 3950 for the seven-course lunch

More info: Blue by Alain Ducasse

Sühring

We always knew twin chefs Thomas and Mathias of Sühring were cool, but did you know that the duo has a longstanding friendship with Blancpain? Celebrating the ties between the luxury watchmaker and the Michelin-starred restaurant, this Valentine’s Day 2022, Sühring is unveiling a special tasting menu inspired by the craftsmanship of Blancpain timepieces. Each dish is designed to embody the “innovation is our tradition” ethos that the two share, which comes across beautifully in the 6-course meal. Highlights include the AKI Ossetra Imperial Caviar, where the king crab is served with caviar and topped with seaweed and quinoa, as well as the Blue Lobster and Atlantic Turbot dish, which comes with poached blue lobster served with fresh turbot and smoked clams served in a white wine sauce. For a Valentine’s Day menu with a true sense of story and skill, look no further than this romance between haute horlogerie and haute cuisine.

Date: 14 February-13 March

Price: THB 7500++

More info: Sühring

Mia

There’s no denying it: Mia Restaurant is one of the most romantic restaurants in Bangkok. This Valentine’s Day, head to its dreamy dining rooms to enjoy a special Valentine’s Day menu crafted by Chefs Top and Michelle. The seven-course tasting menu features everything from the guest favourite Duxelle Tartlet and Garden Peas with Uni Foie Gras, over to grilled ocean trout and lamb saddle. Dessert lovers will not be disappointed as the night ends with Chef Michell’s pink guava sorbet and Korean strawberries with milk chocolate and cocoa nib sorbet. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available and highly recommended.

Dates: 12-14 February

Price: THB 4550++ for lunch or dinner, with an additional wine pairing option at THB 2250++ (5 glasses). Plant-based and vegetarian menus are priced at THB 3550++

More info: Mia Restaurant

J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorraine

Is there a better way to say ‘J’aime’ than at J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorraine? We think not. For Valentine’s Day at the Sathorn beloved, Michelin-starred Chef Amerigo Sesti and Yoan Martin have created a special 8-course lunch and dinner menu. Highlights include a scallop and eggplant carpaccio, pan-seared foie gras, truffled scarpinocc ravioli, white sea bass, pigeon, and more. For an extra (super worthy) surcharge of THB 350, guests can also indulge in the ‘Chef’s Cheese Discoveries,’ which is an absolute must-order for cheese lovers, especially on Valentine’s Day.

Date: 14 February

Price: THB 3200++, with beverage pairing at an additional THB 2200++

More info: J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain

80/20

If you’re in the mood for a uniquely Thai menu this Valentine’s Day, head on over to the Michelin-starred 80/20 in Charoenkrung. In the heart of the creative district, Head Chef Andrew Martin brings his creativity to shine with an exquisite “15-bite” tasting menu. Romantically-named highlight dishes include the Fresh Chocolate (chocolate, chamuang, and calamansi), A Beautiful Journey (duck, chestnut, and pork belly), and the Gaeng Som Krung Thep (coral trout, pineapple, and caviar). The meal is concluded with chocolate, mak mao, and sesame, as well as rose, mango, and ginger desserts. Ready to seduce those senses?

Dates: 12-14 February

Price: THB 3900++, with an additional THB 2600++ for wine pairing (6 glasses)

More info: 80/20