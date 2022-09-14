Free-flow hotel brunches in Bangkok for your next boozy weekend treat

Hotels aren’t playing when it comes to brunch. Here’s where to get your fix, with free-flow alcohol for maximum enjoyment.
Brunch is a serious business. Sometimes you just get your favourites, and sometimes you want to explore a bit outside your comfort zone. Whatever you order, some alcohol is a guilty pleasure many brunch enthusiasts have a hard time resisting. Let these hotels present their best dishes, and deals enticing enough for you to sip on mimosas at 11am.
Here are 10 free-flow hotel brunches for your enjoyment
‘W Does Brunch’ is one of the first places people think of when they think of hotel brunches. Their famous selections include Louisiana-style seafood, fresh seafood, BBQ pork ribs, smoked beef brisket, and other brunch favourites. They also have a live cocktail station and a charcuterie bar as the cherries on top of this delicious protein-filled cake.
Lord Jim’s scrumptious Sunday brunch features your favourite proteins all in one, from lobsters and mussels, to beef and duck. You have a choice of their elevated local flavours, or Western main courses that will surely satisfy your palate. And for an added cost, you can enjoy free-flow alcohol of your choice, including beer, house wines, and champagne.
Located on the ground floor of the beautiful St. Regis, Zuma offers guests a brunch session that’s both delicious and memorable. Your favourite Japanese flavours and textures are transported right into the heart of Bangkok, with a choice of free-flow champagne. This place will surely upgrade your brunch game.
When it comes to international brunch, The Sukhothai is a strong contender to be your favourite. Enjoy a mouthwatering array of fresh seafood, lobsters, egg dishes, farmhouse cheeses, Japanese dishes, and many many more. They also have live cooking stations for your next Instagram stories, and free-flow drinks to keep your mind at ease.
Located on the rooftop of Centara Grand, Uno Mas is perfect for seafood lovers, with a great selection of your favourite delicacy served fresh on ice. Highlights include the Canadian lobster, Alaskan king crab, New Zealand mussels, and more.
N.B.: At the time of writing, they announced a brief hiatus to their brunch deal, but will return in November.
Speaking of luxurious seafood, the Tex-Mex brunch at Trader Vic’s might just be your new favourite spot. With seafood on ice, Benihaha teppenyaki, grilled delicacies, as well as the iconic lobster Thermidor, you won’t be able to hold back for long. Plus, the live music and free-flow alcohol will make you stay for at least a while.
For those who don’t want to settle on just one cuisine, Prime is the destination to be. There’s something for everyone—from Asian noodles and Italian antipasti to Mexican salsa, Norwegian salmon, and Texan ribeye. The gorgeous food, their free-flow drinks options, and live DJ will certainly make the experience worth it.
Savour a large selection of international cuisines, with ingredients that will make your mouth water. There’s fresh seafood on ice, cold cuts, Italian antipasti, dim sum, Thai yum—you name it. There’s also an offer of free-flow drinks at a small added cost, and deals left and right on their social platforms, so keep an eye out.
If you’re in the mood for some sizzling steaks, Goji is not to be missed at all cost. Their Signature Sunday Brunch features an array of succulent cuts cooked to perfection, along with grilled seafood, foie gras, cold cuts with gourmet cheeses, and more. Be sure to treat yourself to their free-flow drinks, which, of course, include an array of alcohol. It’s good for your health, we heard.
Available on every first Sunday of the month, brunch at the Grand Hyatt Erawan features a feast with dishes from all over the world. Highlights include foie gras with apricot sauce, truffle risotto, French oysters, and scallops Rockefeller. They’re also offering an additional package which includes free-flow wines and vintage proseccos, or brut champagne if you’re feeling it.