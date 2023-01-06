By Emily in Paris, we mean Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada—the only Emily who deserves to be in Paris. She was robbed from the opportunity, but these French bistros around Bangkok are the next best thing.

As the famous French poem goes: “Les rêves des amoureux sont comme le bon vin. Ils donnent de la joie ou bien du chagrin. Affaibli par la faim, je suis malheureux. Volant en chemin tout ce que je peux. Car rien n’est gratuit dans la vie.” It roughly translates to “French food is great comfort. From omelette to coq au vin, the simple joys of the day involve mouthwatering dishes paired with a nice glass of wine.”

So grab your baguettes and be ready to go “hon, hon, hon.” Let’s check out the comforts of these French bistros around Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Capucine French Café & Bistro/Facebook; featured image credit: Le Boeuf – The Steak & Fries Bistro/Facebook]

8 French bistros in Bangkok to live out your Emily in Paris fantasy

Café Claire

Café Claire is a hidden gem located inside Oriental Residence on Wireless Road. They serve all the French classics you know and love, while boasting an intimate, Parisian setting that is perfect for a date night or an afternoon tea session. Chef Eric Weidmann is all about attention to detail, and many of his dishes display that aspect perfectly.

Highlights include the Ventre de porc de chéri, which is pork belly served with braised cabbages, figs agro-doux, and Robert sauce, as well as the Pavé de poisson de sable, which is snow fish served with seaweed buerre blanc and organic green beans. Be sure to leave room for dessert.

Cagette Canteen & Deli

If you’re craving anything French, head over to Cagette for both the essentials and the more innovative dishes. They have amazing French ingredients, free-range eggs and poultry, and fresh seafood that goes great with their selection of wine. Make sure you don’t miss their brunch, because they have one of the best, most value-for-money brunches in town.

Burgundy escargots? Yessir. Frog legs in garlic and parsley? Sign us up, Cagette.

Cafe Tartine

Established way back in 2009, Cafe Tartine is a French family restaurant that’s known for its wide selection of sandwiches, salads, and one of the best breakfast spots in Bangkok. They’re making food from scratch, and it shows.

We recommend the salmon fumé sandwich, Nordic salad, and one of their gorgeous beef burgers. Their wine and cheese combo aren’t to be looked over, too.

JP French Restaurant

Arrive on an empty stomach, as JP French will not disappoint you. Expect French classics that are both tasty and very reasonably priced, as well as relaxing vibes that make a solid, gorgeous dinner destination. Many also visit JP French for their tasty desserts, from crème brûlée to a nice parfait, and their attentive staff happily assists with whatever you may need.

Delicious highlights include the beef wellington, boeuf en croute, and the gratin dauphinois. Order the house wine to go with, and you’re set.

Le Boeuf – The Steak & Fries Bistro

When it comes to the timeless steak and fries combo, Le Boeuf has you covered. Their meats with green sauce—recipe from Cafe de Paris in Geneva—is their signature, and a must-order. You have ample choices ranging from striploin to lamb and salmon, which makes the venue a great spot to share plates with your company. The best part is that many menu items come with unlimited fries, which come to your table in small batches to ensure they’re still hot and crisp.

The desserts menu is also filled with a wide range of French classics, so leave some room at the end of the meal for them.

Capucine French Café & Bistro

When it comes to classics and modern interpretations, Capucine ticks both boxes. It’s one of the hidden gems newly opened on Narathiwas Soi 10, and they’re already became a favourite among many enthusiasts. The menu is vibrant yet unpretentious, and there’s an immaculate lunch set, too.

Highlights we strongly recommend include the escargot, French duck confit, and the tagliatelle beef bourguignon.

Le Bouchon Bangkok

Le Bouchon’s homey atmosphere and comfort French food has captured the hearts of many Bangkokians, even long before it moved to its new snazzy Yen Akart location. After all, a candle-lit dinner with traditional cuisine, in a quiet dining venue with Impressionist-era paintings adorning the walls elevate any date night. The wine list is quite small but well-selected, and the staff is attentive—you won’t be disappointed.

Our favourites include the duck confit, frog legs, and the millie feuille that warms our souls right up.

Brasserie 9

Brasserie 9 is an authentic, quintessential French restaurant that will transport you straight to Paris. What they do correctly, for sure, is handling their meats. Order the oysters and caviar combo for date night, seafood platter to share with friends, and maybe some pan-seared beef Rossini to treat yourself with.

Their burgers and sandwiches also make for great power lunches.

