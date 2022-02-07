5 really fun Valentine’s Day menus to try in Bangkok (with or without a date)

Whilst some like to indulge in a hotel buffet, and others like to go down the fine dining route, some people just want to try something different. For all those weirdos and wonderers, here’s a list of fun Valentine’s Day menus to try at standalone restaurants in Bangkok.

A dinner with a polaroid photo opportunity? Heart-shaped pizza? Or a dessert list inspired by Casanova? We’ve got it all. From Italian to Indian and beyond, here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting Valentine’s Day set menus and special items we’re eyeing this February. Ideal for an enjoyable evening with the love of your life — even if that love is you and yourself — many of these items are available for the whole rest of the month, too. Keep an eye out, but most importantly, get those taste buds ready.

La Bottega di Luca

La Bottega is tugging on our heart strings this Valentine’s Day with a charming ‘Will You Be My Valentine?’ menu. Celebrating love the Italian way, special dishes include seared sea scallop and foie gras, red onion confit and Jerusalem artichoke chips, and a parmesan “explosion” ravioli with winter black truffle. As for dessert, diners can expect a warm chocolate lava cake with Valrhona Guanaja 70% chocolate. Buonissimo!

Date: 14 February

Price: THB 3900++, with an additional THB 2600++ for wine pairing (6 glasses)

Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology

If you’ve never had an Indian feast for Valentine’s Day, make 2022 the year you turn it into a tradition. Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology presents the perfect opportunity to do so, with a special set dinner menu “made with love for love.” Each set includes appetisers, two main courses, an assorted bread platter, and a special dessert to end the night. Included are also two glasses of Prosecco, and — get this — a polaroid photo to commemorate the day. So very millennial.

Date: 14 February

Price: THB 3000++ per couple

Peppina

Peppina has unveiled a whole new specials menu for February, with a few Valentine’s Day highlights, too. We’re particularly excited about the new Insalata di Mare (THB 1600), which features half a Canadian lobster (yup), tiger prawns, mussels, Manila clams, Japanese little neck clams, and baby squid with mixed leaves and an Italian dressing. Further along the seafood route, there’s also Orata al Sale, a whole sea bream baked in salt (THB 1650) for those who really want to show big love to the seas this February. Looking for something more literal for Vday? Opt for the heart-shaped Pizza Inamorata (THB 520) or the heart-shaped Casunziei All’Ampezzana ravioli filled with beetroot and ricotta (THB 310). Now that’s amore.

Date: Throughout February

About Eatery

About Eatery has launched a special campaign throughout February, inviting diners to ‘Eat, Drink, Love, and Play’ like a Venetian. Celebrating Venice and the Veneto region, guests can expect specialty dishes on the menu throughout the whole month of February, including Chicchetti light bites, Pasta e Fagioli red bean soup with pasta, Bigoli al Nero with squid in its ink, Risotto Agli Scampi, and Fegato Alla Veneziana veal liver in onion sauce. Of course, don’t forget to pair these with the Venetian Spritz beverages, and the ‘Love Like A Venetian’ special dessert menu to suit. Lest we forget, one of the world’s most famous icons of love, Casanova, happens to be a Venetian.

Date: Throughout February

VIVIN Grocery

This Valentine’s Day, VIVIN Grocery has teamed up with Kad Kokoa to unveil a Valentine’s Special Menu, highlighting some of the French bistro’s signature items with a decadent chocolate twist. There’s a ‘Chocolate Mousseshake,’ and duck confit with dark chocolate and mulberry sauce on the menu, but our personal highlight is definitely the fluffy omelette with chocolate 3 ways. Curious? There’s only one way to find out.

Dates: 4-14 February

