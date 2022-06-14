Gaggan Anand is returning to Bangkok with a pop-up restaurant in August

Renowned chef Gaggan Anand is returning to Bangkok with a restaurant pop-up in August.

The restaurant will only have 14 seats and open from 8 August. Reservations for the exclusive chef’s table experience will open in July.

The announcement was made by Anand on Instagram. In the post, the Kolkata-born chef nostalgically said, “I miss cooking in Bangkok.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaggan (@gaggan_anand)

Gaggan Anand and his Bangkok connection

Anand is hailed as one of the finest culinary masters of the contemporary world. He once operated his eponymous restaurant in Bangkok, which closed in August 2019.

That restaurant was voted No.1 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants a record four times from 2015 to 2018.

A maverick in the culinary scene, Anand is also noted for his sustainability-driven approach to cooking.

“Food sustainability is a whole package. It’s ingredients, it’s recipes, it’s cooking, it’s lifestyle, it’s ideas. It’s a whole idea to recycle life and everything around it,” Gaggan told Lifestyle Asia Bangkok in October 2021.

And come what may, Anand matches his love for cooking and environment with a never-give-up attitude. Earlier in 2021, he was forced to walk away from his Michelin starred establishment named Gaggan but he rapidly returned to the top of the game the same year with another diner named Gaggan Anand.

Cooking at the Mandala Club

Anand’s Bangkok pop-up will follow the end of his residency at Singapore’s Mandala Club on 30 June.

The Mandala Club is hosting a special event named Last Supper under him, in which 15 of Singapore’s finest culinary masters will combine forces with Anand for a gourmet cook-out.

It is not clear what would be on offer for guests at Anand’s upcoming Bangkok pop-up, but his signature dish is something known as Lick It Up. The name is quite literal; guests actually lick the food off the plates to feel the greatest pleasure of delectable delights such as chutneys, purees and jams.

(Main and Featured images: Gaggan/gaggan_anand/Instagram)