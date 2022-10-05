facebook
Gaggan Anand is opening Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh in Singapore this month
05 Oct 2022

Gaggan Anand is opening Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh in Singapore this month

Chayanin Thaijongrak

There’s hardly a Bangkok foodie unfamiliar with Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, and if said foodie weren’t familiar with the India-meets-Mexico sensation, they’re at least definitely familiar with Chef Gaggan Anand. Now, the notorious award-winning chef takes his talents to Singapore, with the opening of his first permanent outpost.

Chef Gaggan Anand has announced the Singapore opening of this beloved restaurant for October 2022, and — unlike his various pop-ups there — this time it’s set to be a permanent stay in Singapore.

Gaggan Anand needs little introduction when it comes to Indian delicacies. This October in Singapore, the award-winning chef is collaborating with the local hospitality group, The Proper Concepts Collective, to set up his first permanent restaurant in the country. The casual and colourful restaurant is a cutting-edge blend of Mexican cuisine, represented by the the eponymous Ms. Maria, and Indian cuisine, represented by Mr.Singh.

[Hero and featured image credit: mariaandsingh.sg]

On the menu are some sumptuous salsas and curries. Expect to see a Cold Curry Ceviche, Truffle Chili Cheese Quesadilla with Paneer Masala, Mixed Cheese and Truffle Paste, Gaggan’s Crab Curry, and more. Over on the drinks side, Boo Jing Heng, Singapore Diageo Reserve World Class Winner 2016, is set to create a special menu for the bar.

Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh is scheduled to open in Singapore on October 24, 2022. For more information and reservations, visit the website

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand

Singapore Gaggan Anand Ms Maria & Mr Singh
Chayanin Thaijongrak

