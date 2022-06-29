Gaggan Anand to serve his creations at Tomorrowland 2022

Tomorrowland is returning in all its glory to the beautiful De Schorre, Belgium—along with culinary icon Chef Gaggan Anand.

Along with being one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Tomorrowland is also a destination for culinary enthusiasts. Every year, they make it their mission to gather exquisite food experiences from all over the world to let partygoers feel the magic in their mouths when their ears are having some time off.

This year, Gaggan Anand, the renowned celebrity chef whose restaurant ranked at number one four times on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, is chosen as a “culinary inspector” of the festival. He will be hosting his own Chef’s Table, where diners can enjoy his explorative gastronomy as they look over the main stage.

[Hero and featured image credit: Tomorrowland]

Gaggan will be joining forces with some of Belgium’s finest culinary innovators, including Bart De Pooter, Roger van Damme, Luc De Laet, Glen Ramaekers, Thomas Van der Flaas, Toon De Bock and Xavier Van Hecke. Sensational mixologist Paul Morel will also be working behind the bar, ensuring the cocktails and mixers are nothing short of extraordinary.

Tomorrowland 2022 begins on July 15th, and fans of Gaggan will see what magical experiences he chooses to cook up.

For more information, visit Tomorrowland’s website.