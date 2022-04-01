Good Noodle: Check out this hit instant noodle store in Bangkok

Good Noodle in Union Mall is the best place in Bangkok to go noodle shopping, and the best place to send noods to your friends. Here’s why.

For a lot of us, instant noodles translate to instant happiness. And the best place to go noodle shopping? Good Noodle. In case you haven’t heard, it is the coolest new noodle store in the country.

Located within Union Mall, Good Noodle opened its doors for the first time back in October 2021, and it’s been a hit ever since, especially amongst the youth. Thousands of customers have entered the store excited and hungry, and exited the store satisfied and happy. As the name of the store suggests, you’ll find good noodles here, really good noodles. It’s a little paradise for noodle lovers.

Sugar, spice, and everything nice, the store’s ‘Wall of Noodles’ stocks more than 70 types of instant noodles from across Asia including Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. If you want to eat your instant noodles instantly, you can. The store allows customers to cook their own three-minute meal, so customers can dine in the store, too. The price range for dining in is THB 6-THB 250. With the extensive range of noodle options, you’re spoilt for choice here.

Noodle lovers, we believe you’ll find yourself heading over to Good Noodle every time a noodle craving hits you. Diners with adventurous palates, we believe you’ll want to explore the numerous noodle options. All in all, Good Noodle is a one-stop destination for all things noodles. The next time someone asks you to send noods, make their day and send them the spiciest packet of noodles.

Good Noodle is open daily from 11.00am-9.00pm.

