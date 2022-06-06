7 hotel brunches to try in Bangkok this June

What are you up to for the weekends in June? Here’s where to go for a hotel brunch in Bangkok, according to your vibe and your tribe.

Spanish, Italian, French, and drag queens – the variety of Sunday brunch themes this month is wildly intriguing. Popular gastronomic venues around Bangkok are bringing the best of their specialties onto the buffet line, offering a set of delicacies for a limited time only.

[Hero and featured image credit: Chim Chim]

Where to brunch in Bangkok this June

If you wish to brunch with famous drag queens, try: The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok

W Bangkok is definitely going all-out with the ‘W Drag Brunch’ that doesn’t only feature the largest, most scrumptious feast, but also a line of performances from famous Bangkok drag queens and resident DJ. On this special date only, The Kitchen Table will fill you up with fresh-from-the-ocean seafood, Wagyu brisket, ribs, foie gras, sushi, Paella, and, on top of that, extravagant collections of free-flow boozy drinks. Espresso Martini, Bloody Mary, Woohito, the house wines, craft beer – you name it, they’ve got it.

‘W Drag Brunch’ will be held on Saturday June 25, 2022 from 12.30pm-3.30pm. The ‘Just for Food’ package is priced at THB2,299 net per person and ‘The Experience’ is priced at THB3,499 net per person. For more information and reservations, call 02 344 4210 or visit the website.

If you’re seeking a taste of Spain, try: Volti Restaurant & Bar, Shangri-La Bangkok

The riverside hotel is arranging a series of gastronomic adventures, which starts with the exploration of Spanish food. Diners are greeted with ‘Barcelona: Bangkok Brunch’ this month where they will see stations of live-cooking paella, Volti signature pizza and pasta, churros with chocolate, plus many more dishes presented by Chef Fernando Chatilla. Enjoy the majestic feast al-fresco by the pool with live music.

‘Barcelona: Bangkok Brunch’ is available every Sunday until June 26, 2022, priced at THB1,600++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777 or visit the website.

If French fine dining is what you crave, try: J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain

This luxurious weekend brunch only comes around once a month at J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain, but it’s always worth the wait. Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Michel Lorain cooks up French classics and serves his ‘Luxe Sunday Brunch’ like a fine-dining meal, in which you will indulge in first-grade foie gras, freshly cooked seafood dishes, grilled and roasted meat dishes, and more.

‘Luxe Sunday Brunch’ is served on every last Sunday of the month from 12pm to 3pm, priced at THB2,200++ per person. For more information and reservations, call 02 119 4899 or visit the website.

For a taste of Rome in Bangkok, try: Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

For those looking to fill their Sunday with authentic Italian delicacies, book your seat at Goji Kitchen + Bar this month. From June to July, the restaurant’s culinary adventure continues to the Eternal City of Rome, reflecting on the city’s strong pizza culture and iconic landmarks. Brought here in the centre of Bangkok are Pizza Margherita, Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe, Saltimbocca alla Romana, Profiteroles, Ricotta Lemon Pie, and many more. Free-flow Bellini cocktails will be served at your table as well.

‘A Taste of Rome’ promotion is available until July 31, 2022 for Friday-Sunday dinner, Saturday lunch, and Sunday brunch. Sunday brunch is priced at THB2,500++ per person. For more information and reservations, call 02 059 5999 or visit the website.

For good tunes and colourful brunch flavours, try: Chim Chim

Head to Chim Chim every Saturday this June if you’re a lover of vinyl records. Hosting their beloved vinyl brunch between 12-4pm every weekend this month, the weekly casual event at Chim Chim is a great way to vibe with local DJs and guests, and do so over a vast selection of breakfast, lunch, and brunch favourites. This month the line-up is especially enticing. Check out the guest DJs in the slideshow above.

‘Vinyl Brunch’ takes place on every Saturday in June from 12-4pm. For more information and reservations, contact Chim Chim on Line at @chimchimbangkok, or visit the website.

For a pride parade of flavours, try: Stock.Room

On Sunday 12 June, the Kimpton Maa-Lai’s Stock.Room is presented a Pride Brunch Edition, featuring a parade of flavours and a whole lot of love and rainbow themes. Specials include pan-seared foie gras with brioche and mixed berry sauce, as well as a Sashimi station.

‘Pride Brunch Edition’ takes place on Sunday 12 June from 12pm-3pm. It is priced at THB 2999++ per adult, and THB 888++ for kids aged between 6-12. An additional THB 3700++ per person allows for free flow beers, wines, and cocktails. For more information and reservations, call 02056999, or email stockroom.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.