This is not a drill: In-N-Out is coming to Bangkok tomorrow—for four hours

The legendary burger joint is making another surprise appearance in the city for a very limited time. Here’s what you need to know for In-N-Out’s pop-up in Bangkok.

In-N-Out has been known to make surprise pop-ups in various countries and it’s just been confirmed that they will have another tomorrow. The pop-up store is here for one day only, and not just one day, but for a mere four hours. Expect long lines, but also expect the burgers to be worth the wait.

In-N-Out is coming to Bangkok tomorrow

Not a lot of details have been given about the special pop-up. But judging from their past special events (which is what they call it), it will have limited supplies, and with big demand, it’s safe to say that the supplies won’t last very long. That said, expect the store to close earlier than intended.

In-N-Out’s special Bangkok appearance will be on November 9 from 12pm-4pm at Siam Discovery, Unit No. G06 on .G Floor