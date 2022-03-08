Q&A: Natsuko Shoji on pastries, power women, and being Asia’s Best Female Chef

Japanese chef Natsuko Shoji is the 2022 recipient of the Asia’s Best Female Chef Award by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. This International Women’s Day, we speak to the woman behind the renowned Été restaurant in Tokyo, and unpack all things glass ceilings in a gourmand’s world, and the importance of girl power in the kitchen, in the industry, and on a global stage.

Voted by over 300 members of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, Natsuko Shoji joins the team of power women who have previously been named Asia’s Best Female Chef, such as Thailand’s very own Chef Bo Songvisava, Chef Bee Satongun, and Chef Garima Arora. In an industry very much still dominated by male chefs, it is a prize that is gaining more and more attention, and with Natsuko Shoji named the recipient of this year’s award, also sheds a spotlight on a country where the kitchens are mostly helmed by men.

In some way, this makes the young Japanese chef’s story all the more impressive.

Beginning her career at the French-inspired Florilége in Tokyo, Natsuko Shoji spent several years alongside chef and owner Hiroyasu Kawate, before opening Été in the city’s very trendy Shibuya neighbourhood. Été quickly rose to fame, as Shoji’s signature fashion cakes garnered the attention of dessert lovers and designer brand insiders alike. Her creations paid a beautiful tribute to the fruit and fashion of the seasons, each presented in a small black box, delicately crafted to resemble a jewellery box. Like a real hidden gem, these treats were served at the then four-seat restaurant to discerning diners, renowned chefs, and even David Beckham.

Intimate, indulgent, and an artful experience in itself, Été has now expanded into a six-seat restaurant, where Shoji herself serves her guests. Named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef in 2020, her current 10-course menu combines both sweet and savoury courses, proving in a very short time her rise from a small pastry kitchen to a larger playing field.

One to watch and one to admire as she paves the way for many young aspiring Japanese women and girls, Natsuko Shoji is refreshingly honest in our chat. Read on for what Asia’s Best Female Chef has to say about becoming a role model, fighting prejudice, and using her strengths as a “summer child” to beat stereotypes and ultimately encounter the sweet taste of success.