Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s new collection of whimsical Kimpton Mooncakes

Inspired by the folktale of Chang’e and her Noble Rabbit and in celebration of the upcoming mid-Austumn festival, this year’s collection of Kimpton mooncakes feature fun, innovative new flavours.

Among the many stories of Chinese folklore is the tale of Chang’e — otherwise known as the goddess of the moon.

According to the legends, Chang’e was a woman of unparalleled beauty, who drank an elixir of immortality, and flew to the moon. There, she spends her days with her loyal companion, the noble Moon Rabbit. Every Mid-Autumn festival, it has become common practice for people to place fruits and sweets for goddess Chang’e to bless, while mooncakes are often adorned with illustrations of her and her rabbit.

Inspired by the tale, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival this 2022, by unveiling a special mooncake gift set, which pays tribute to the goddess and her companion. The moncakes come packaged in a wooden box, upon which is a whimsical illustration of two rabbits basking in the glow of a full moon.

Especially created as an expression of love, appreciation and respect, this year’s Kimpton Mooncake collection includes four unique flavours, made in collaboration with renowned Singaporean chef Justin Tan. Taking the craft of mooncake-making to new heights, expect a series of indulgent options that bring together the contemporary, with an unmissable touch of tradition. Stepping away from the usual classics, chef Tan has curated an exciting new mooncake journey, inspired by his own travels and childhood memories.

The Chocolate Orange Mochi, for instance, sees luscious chocolate punctuated by zesty fresh orange and a hint of coffee, for a rich mocha with a tasteful citrus zing. Lovers of savoury mooncakes definitely should not miss out on the Taro Pork Floss, a classic Taiwanese combination that nods to chef Tan’s eight-year tenure in the country. We’re particularly excited to check out the Pandan Mochi with Egg Yolk, which draws from Singapore’s traditional dessert — the kueh salat — where pandan custard is combined with layers of steamed glutinous rice. Of course, lovers of the customary durian mooncake need not panic, as the iconic fruit makes an appearance in this collection too, through the unmissable Durian with Egg Yolk flavour.

The Kimpton Mooncakes are now available for early pre-orders, at THB 2,088 per box. Pre-orders will last until July 31, 2022, and will be available for pick-up at the hotel from August 8 onwards. After the pre-order date, the gift set will be regularly priced at THB 2,488 per box.

To find out more, visit kimptonmaalaibangkok.com.