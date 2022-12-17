12 easy leftover turkey recipes to prepare for after Christmas

Turkeys are a staple when it comes to festive dining. But what happens after? We’re stuck with leftovers we don’t want to throw out. Try these leftover turkey recipes instead.
Christmas is coming, which means it’s almost time to break out the usual suspects of ham, log cake, Stollen and — of course — turkey. Even if you may not be a fan of the bird (tastes like chicken, but drier, if you ask us), a festive feast just doesn’t feel complete without a hulking platter of roast turkey stuffed with chestnuts and bread, and paired with gravy and cranberry sauce. There’s one problem though: Unless you’re hosting a big party of at least 10 guests, it’s highly likely you’ll have a lot of leftovers that’ll last you all the way through the new year. To help you with that, we’ve compiled a list of tasty and healthy leftover turkey recipes to try.
So, what can one do with all the leftover turkey and the flavourful gravy? Several turkey-based dishes, such as a simple turkey stew, turkey pot pie and turkey casserole, can be prepared by just adding a few ingredients to them. If you love a bit of spice, consider adding the leftover turkey into an aromatic curry instead — where you simply follow your usual favourite chicken curry recipes but swop out the choice of meat. On lazy days where you really don’t feel like doing any more cooking, you can just layer the meat with gravy and vegetables and stuff them inside a sandwich, wrap, or even tacos for an easy peasy meal.
Besides turkey, cranberry sauce and bread stuffing from the previous night’s feast can also make a composite meal the next day. Think casseroles, meatballs, fritters or cakes.
Many of these delicious dishes are among the simplest to prepare. They can be had at any time of the day — breakfast, lunch, dinner or even as a quick snack. Read on for a list of leftover turkey recipes that’ll come in handy after your Christmas celebrations.
[Hero and featured image credit: Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash]
Simple leftover turkey recipes everyone must try
This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Named after Robert Cobb, owner of Hollywood’s Brown Derby restaurant who is believed to have invented the Cobb salad in 1937, it is what can be called a typical American salad. Unlike most other salads, which are served on the side, Cobb salad is the main dish.
The salad is generally prepared using a mix of avocados, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce leaves or any other green. Its most essential ingredients are eggs and blue cheese with grilled, boiled or roasted chicken or crispy bacon. Owing to its ingredients, Cobb salad is extremely rich in proteins.
Leftover turkey can be added to the salad to turn it into a delightful turkey salad dish. Of course, any leftover greens can also be tossed into the mix.
Image credit: Screenshot/FOX 7 Austin/YouTube
2 /12
A sandwich is perhaps one of the easiest meals one can prepare for a perfect breakfast, a wholesome lunch or an effortless dinner, especially when you’ve had a long day at work.
Use turkey leftovers in between two (or more) slices of bread. Place the leftover vegetables, some raw onions, bean sprouts, tomatoes, lettuce or any veggie you like along with the meat. Add to it your choice of sauces, such as mayonnaise and/or mustard, and your meal is ready.
Image credit: Screenshot/SAM THE COOKING GUY/YouTube
3 /12
Of all the things one can make using leftover turkey, the most obvious one is perhaps preparing a traditional turkey curry.
The curry can be made the same way as the widely known Indian chicken curry. Just that, instead of chicken, this curry will have the leftover turkey from the night of Christmas. Leftover turkey gravy can also be used for preparing the curry.
Like the traditional curry, this will have spices (loads of it), garlic, ginger and onions. Once ready, it can be served with either rice or flatbread.
Image credit: Screenshot/Kitchen Daddy/YouTube
4 /12
Bánh Mì is a typical Vietnamese dish that looks like an alluring submarine sandwich. A mix of pickles, vegetables and meat are used as filling in a baguette that is split lengthwise.
Condiments, such as Chinese five-spice powder or lemongrass, give the sandwich its distinct flavour.
A popular street food in Vietnam, Bánh Mì has become equally famous in several other countries, including the US.
The meat in the sandwich is generally pork or chicken. But, of course, holiday leftovers, such as turkey, can be the perfect alternative.
Image credit: Screenshot/School of Wok/YouTube
5 /12
The coconut curry turkey is a healthy dish that doesn’t take too much time to prepare, and doesn’t some leftover Chistmas turkey seem like a natural addition to this dish?
The curry is spicy, containing cloves, garlic, yellow onion, ginger, coconut milk, Thai basil and red Thai curry paste as its principal ingredients. Tomatoes are also an excellent addition to the fulfilling dish.
All you need to do is add bits of turkey as garnish before serving the meal.
Image credit: Screenshot/There is Hope/YouTube
6 /12
Tacos — the evergreen Mexican street food which is loved by millions around the world. Leftover turkey can add that extra zing to your tacos while ensuring that no piece of the meat goes to waste.
Simple to prepare, crispy or soft tacos need fillings, and they are made with vegetables, cheese and your choice of meat. Basically, the filling can be composed of a variety of foods.
Prepare the filling as per your liking, add it to the thin flatbread known as tortilla, and enjoy.
Image credit: Screenshot/Dont Go Bacon My Heart/YouTube
7 /12
Croquette is one of the world’s most famous street foods. Because of their ubiquitousness, croquettes now have umpteen variants and local names.
The filling, which is an essential part of the dish, can be influenced by the food habits of the cultures where it is being prepared.
Generally made with mashed potatoes, the filling can also be an assortment of finely cut vegetables, meat, eggs and fish. Thanksgiving leftovers, such as shredded turkey, can be part of the filling instead of the chicken.
The filling is then mixed with a binder, comprising flour and breadcrumbs, and rolled into a circular or cylindrical shape. The preparation is then deep-fried and served. It tastes best when hot.
Image credit: Screenshot/clubfoody.com/YouTube
8 /12
Another Mexican dish to cook up with leftover turkey is this wholesome stew. Pozole, also spelt as posole, has an authentic rural feel to it and is traditionally consumed during New Year celebrations.
It is generally prepared with pork or chicken, but leftover turkey is as good as any other meat. Onion, chilli peppers and hominy — dried corn kernels — are the ingredients that must go in a posole. A dash of lime brings out the flavours of this excellent dish.
Image credit: Screenshot/marcy inspired/YouTube
9 /12
This easy leftover turkey recipe is both delicious and healthy. Not only does it take very little preparation time but can also be conveniently packed for a quick bite at work or get-togethers such as watching football with friends.
The process of preparing the dish is the same as that of the classic chicken bacon ranch wrap, just that you’ll need to use chicken instead of turkey. Other ingredients to make the wrap include yoghurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, lettuce, tomatoes and chives.
These are then placed on the wrap and rolled along with parchment paper. The number of turkey bacon ranch wrap rolls will depend on the quantity of leftover turkey, ensuring every bit of the leftover is used up.
Image credit: Screenshot/Danielle Warner/YouTube
10 /12
As the name suggests, this scrumptious dish is a combination of turkey and ramen.
Leftover shredded turkey can be tossed into a bowl of brothy noodles, which would have ingredients such as garlic, mushrooms and ginger. Soy, miso and Chinese five spice can also be added to the mix. Topping it all can be an egg or two, boiled and sliced in the middle.
It is quite easy and quick to make, taking roughly around 25 minutes for the entire process, from preparation to cooking.
The soupy dish is great for a comforting brunch or supper, whatever the heart desires.
Image credit: Screenshot/Essential Cuisine/YouTube
11 /12
Ah, noodles! There is nothing to not like about a bowl of the warm, slurpy dish, especially on rainy days.
Sesame peanut noodles are so named because of their two key ingredients — sesame oil and peanut butter. The two form a great tag team of flavour. Vinegar, garlic and bits of other veggies can be added to the preparation. Any Asian noodle variety can be used for the dish.
Easy and quick to churn out, turkey slices in sesame peanut noodles can replace chicken to make the meal more delicious. But before everything, it is important to get the sauce for the dish done in the way shown in the video below.
Image credit: Screenshot/Dreams to Discover/YouTube
12 /12
Phở, a traditional soup dish from Vietnam, usually takes hours to prepare. But thanks to innovative kitchenware such as the instant pot, time is the one thing that can be saved without compromising on the taste.
Replace the chicken or beef with leftover turkey and the deliciousness of the dish is as great as it looks in the bowl it is served in. Rice noodles, herbs, bean sprouts among other vegetables and bone broth are the key ingredients besides meat.
This is a flavourful and comforting dish no one can easily forget. The dish can be prepared without the instant pot, a method shown in the video below.
Image credit: Screenshot/Honeysuckle/YouTube