LSA Recommends: Our 7 favourite restaurants at Siam Paragon

Not sure where to dine out this festive season? Here’s our pick of Siam Paragon’s top restaurants.

You know the drill. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and after extended periods of lockdown, we’re more than ready for some festive spirit. And what better way to embrace the celebrations than with a seasonal feast at Siam Paragon, Bangkok’s ultimate spot for shopping and great eats? Known for everything from Michelin-starred establishments to authentic street food staples, it’s the perfect destination for gatherings with both friends and family alike.

Understandably, a trip to Bangkok’s perennially buzzy mall often begs the tough question: “Where should we eat?”, and as usual, we relish being the ones to point you in the right direction. Here we round up a list of Siam Paragon’s very best restaurants that you simply cannot miss this season. As you wine, dine, and make the most of Siam’s annual showdown of Christmas lights, we wish you a very merry month of joy and cheer.

CDGRE

Best for: Urban cafe-hopping.

The collaboration might come as a bit of a surprise, but meet CDGRE: the brainchild of Thai streetwear label Carnival, renowned chef Gaggan Anand, and award-winning twins Thomas and Mathias Sühring. With the double duty namesake behind their 2 Michelin-starred restaurant (and the only World’s Top 50 Best Restaurant 2021 from Bangkok) at the helm, trust us when we say the food doesn’t disappoint. We’re big fans of the pork knuckle, though the Carbonara Explosion, too, is not to be missed. For those who prefer to grab a drink to go, you can opt for one of Gaggan’s speciality coffees (he’s quite the coffee connoisseur these days) or the hip and aromatic Iced “Kaek Chai” Latte with your favourite plant-based milk. Spanning two floors, expect chic interiors and an eclectic mix of great coffee, comfort food, German-inspired pastries, and an exclusive streetwear line.

Jumbo Seafood

Best for: Those big, go-all-out family gatherings (…and Bangkok’s best chilli crabs)

While international travel is still rather tricky, we’re comforted by the fact that many globally-renowned dining spots can now be enjoyed closer to home. Among them, of course, is Jumbo Seafood. One of Singapore’s most iconic seafood restaurants, their famed chilli crab is flavourful enough to impress even the most discerning of foodies and makes for the perfect holiday meal. Pair it with a warm and filling mantou, or opt for something else entirely — we also highly recommend their fried prawn with cereal, and even non-seafood items such as the mocha pork ribs.

Suki Masa

Best for: Those customary hot pot reunions

Whether you haven’t seen each other in months or only just met yesterday, few things scream friendship like meeting up for some good ol’ shabu shabu. And when it comes to Japanese hot pot, Suki Masa has some of the best sets around. Options range from classic Sukiyaki to more adventurous options such as the Nabe Kimchi — all of which feature Suki Masa’s indulgently flavourful broths. Don’t worry if you aren’t particularly a fan of hot pot, as there are other options in-store, including the selection of fresh sashimi and rolls.

MOZZA by Cocotte

Best for: When you actually miss comforting Italian food in a cosy atmosphere

Helmed by the team behind Cocotte, Bangkok’s unceasingly popular pizzeria is all about Italian comfort food, served in a space that manages to be modish without doing anything overly flashy. The food here takes the classic route — think handmade pizzas, baked to order in a brick oven. Food-wise, you won’t go wrong with any of their truffle dishes, whether it’s the truffle burrata or a serving of truffle arancini. The lobster spaghetti makes for an indulgent option and goes well with most wines on their list — which, let us just say, offers a pretty impressive selection.

TWG Tea Salon & Boutique

Best for: Getting into the Christmas spirit

If festive vibes are what you’re looking for, treating yourself to a Christmas-themed afternoon tea set is a great way to really feel like the holidays have begun. Head over to Siam Paragon’s TWG Tea Salon & Boutique, where they’re serving up an absolutely adorable set of delicacies to help get the celebratory spirit going. Expect sweet treats shaped like wrapped gifts, and edible Christmas trees, coupled with savoury bites and TWG’s iconic tea selection.

Harrods Tea Room

Best for: Prolonging the rare ‘Bangkok winter’ vibes

If you’re feeling up for afternoon tea, but might also end up craving a steak later on in the afternoon, Harrods Tea Room is the place to go. The London-esque décor and Harrods bears clad in guardsmen attire, take you back to wintry Christmasses spent abroad, while the selection of main courses — cue kurobuta burgers, beef filet-mignon, and more — assure that you’ll be merry and well-fed. Since it’s the festive season, be sure to also get yourself a cute gingerbread bear, or treat yourself to a serving of the black forest log cake.

The Mandarin Oriental Shop

Best for: Whiling away those hours between lunch and, well, cocktails.

The Mandarin Oriental Shop is a bit like hallowed ground for the sophisticated afternoon tea lover. As we welcome the most anticipated time of the year, it makes for a great spot to sit back and do nothing for a while. Menu-wise, pastries reign supreme here. The fluffy cheesecake and croissants will always have a special place in our hearts, though we also highly recommend their savoury options and selection of artisan chocolates. Oh, and have we mentioned their festive hampers? They make totally great end-of-the-year gifts for your family and friends.