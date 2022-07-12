8 set lunch menus in Sathorn for your next power lunch

Lunch is undoubtedly an important meal in the day. It keeps you going. It helps you focus. It’s a break from work, yet preps you to be able to work. So, if you’re going to eat out, do it right. Here are the best set lunch menus you can find in Sathorn.
It’s no secret that Sathorn is a haven for those who like to dine out and would rather skip the traffic along Sukhumvit. Boasting a plethora of cuisines and a fun variety of vibes to choose from, it has really evolved to become a One-To-Watch neighbourhood for foodies.
But such is Sathorn’s newer, more fun reputation.
Formerly, Sathorn was associated with skyscrapers and suits. It is home to the central business district and is still very much the mothership for all banks, insurances, co-working spaces, and gyms for people who work out at 6am before their meetings.
It’s a highly-powered and energetic neighbourhood throughout the week because of this, and in light of these movements, has given rise to a number of really interesting lunch deals.
Regardless of whether you’re a power woman or man looking for your next power lunch spot, or you’re just in the ‘hood for the afternoon, here, we’ve put together some of the best lunch deals in Sathorn. Between friendly price-points and high-end offerings, there’s a little something for every tastebud here. Most of these menus are only available on weekdays and at set hours, but a few can also be enjoyed on the weekend. Read on and take note.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Bardo]
Jump To / Table of Contents
Fine dining for lunch? You only live once. J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain offers up a fantastic ‘picnic’ lunch menu, featuring many beloved dishes from the full menu. The set begins with a velouté of beetroot and tamarind, followed by a grilled spring onion tart and a choice of red snapper or rolled pork collar for mains. We love the dessert too: chestnuts, gingerbread, and wild honey. Divine.
The time: Everyday except Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and not on each last Sunday of the month
The deal: Set lunch at THB 1150++
The vibe: A picnic in a sophisticated, secret garden
Since its opening, Bardo has amassed quite a following. Buzzing at Happy Hour even on a weekday, it has become a go-to for Sathorn residents (and some Sukhumvit lovers who made the trek across town). For lunch, Bardo is a bit less hectic and a bit more peaceful, and offers up a lunch menu to suit. Whether you go for the Beef Lasagna, Zucchini Gnocchi, or Seabass Provencale, there’s always something creative to enjoy, and a very friendly price point, too.
The time: Every day except Saturday during lunch
The deal: 2-course set menu at THB 390++
The vibe: French people, foodies, people who will probably be back for drinks that same evening
3 /8
You probably know Kai for its Sunday Roasts, but you need to come on days that are not a Sunday, too. The lunch menu is pretty extensive, and covers a lot of the classics we so know and love. Highlighting produce from New Zealand, pick between New Zealand spring lamb croquettes, bacon and mussel chowder, battered New Zealand fish of the day, pies of the day, and so much more. Really, really satisfying.
The time: Mon-Fri from 11am-3pm
The deal: 2 courses at THB 590, 3 courses at THB 690
The vibe: Anyone with an affinity for great, New Zealand food in an unpretentious setting
4 /8
La Casa Nostra is a rustic Italian dining destination with an inventive flair. Dining in the courtyard outside is like being transported to a Sicilian villa, and the prices attached are more than reasonable. This also includes the lunch set—a starter, main, and dessert—full of classic Italian delicacies. Enjoy them with tea, coffee, or if you feel like it, the wine list is extensive and filled with alcoholic excellence.
The time: Mon-Fri lunch time
The deal: 3 courses at THB 390++
The vibe: Quaint and sophisticated. Feel the sun hit your eye like a big pizza pie. That’s amore.
5 /8
Mama Dolores is Mediterranean excellence. Sit in the shade as you feel the relaxed, outdoor vibes and let Mama take you on a culinary journey—destinations include Morocco, Lebanon, Turkey, and more. The place has been open for ten years and counting, and they have become a beloved spot amongst locals since the beginning. Be sure to try out their wood-fired pizza. It’s will be on your mind for days later.
The time: Daily 11am-2.30pm
The deal: Sets starting at THB 350
The vibe: Very easygoing and laidback. It’s perfect for a break from the busy city vibes.
Apart from being one of the most prestigious cooking school in Thailand, Blue Elephant is a dining spot one cannot miss. Taste the pinnacle of local Thai cuisine with a lunch treat by Chef Nooror Somany Steppe. Chicken green curry, shrimp cakes, deep-fried grouper—all the local favourites with a price that won’t break the bank.
The time: Daily, 11am onwards
The deal: Full course set at THB 590++ per person
The vibe: Oldtown Thai. Sit and dine feeling like a minister in the colonial era.
7 /8
If you haven’t heard of the Thai-Chinese delicacy Khao Tom Kui before, you’re missing out a lot. Don’t worry, as LonLon might just be the best place to introduce you to it. Stir fry kale with crispy pork, chili & salt soft shell crab, fried prawns in tamarind sauce—if any of those pique your interest, there’s more where that came from. It’s very affordable and extremely tasty, but beware: when they say it’s spicy, it’s spicy.
The time: Mon-Sat, 11.30am-2.30pm
The deal: Set menus starting from THB 165
The vibe: Like your favourite brunch place, but with Thai-Chinese cuisine. Small, cute, full of smiles.
8 /8
Ending our list with one of the best locations of them all, head to Paii within the bright yellow House on Sathorn for a wonderful afternoon. Within the storied mansion, you’ll get to pick one starter, one main, and one dessert to enjoy. Options include snow fish, river prawn, and beef short rib, so definitely come with an empty stomach. Lunch within one of the neighbourhood’s most beautiful landmarks? #Living.
The time: Wed-Sun at lunch time
The deal: Pricing depends on the main course selected (THB 750-1100) and includes starter, main, and dessert
The vibe: Vibrant and ‘gram-worthy
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 16 March 2021, and has since been updated for content.