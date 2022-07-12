8 set lunch menus in Sathorn for your next power lunch

Lunch is undoubtedly an important meal in the day. It keeps you going. It helps you focus. It’s a break from work, yet preps you to be able to work. So, if you’re going to eat out, do it right. Here are the best set lunch menus you can find in Sathorn.

It’s no secret that Sathorn is a haven for those who like to dine out and would rather skip the traffic along Sukhumvit. Boasting a plethora of cuisines and a fun variety of vibes to choose from, it has really evolved to become a One-To-Watch neighbourhood for foodies.

But such is Sathorn’s newer, more fun reputation.

Formerly, Sathorn was associated with skyscrapers and suits. It is home to the central business district and is still very much the mothership for all banks, insurances, co-working spaces, and gyms for people who work out at 6am before their meetings.

It’s a highly-powered and energetic neighbourhood throughout the week because of this, and in light of these movements, has given rise to a number of really interesting lunch deals.

Regardless of whether you’re a power woman or man looking for your next power lunch spot, or you’re just in the ‘hood for the afternoon, here, we’ve put together some of the best lunch deals in Sathorn. Between friendly price-points and high-end offerings, there’s a little something for every tastebud here. Most of these menus are only available on weekdays and at set hours, but a few can also be enjoyed on the weekend. Read on and take note.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Bardo]