MAMA opens MAMA Station, a MAMA restaurant highlighting MAMA noodles

Our best friend and beloved instant noodle during trying times, MAMA, just opened their own restaurant with plans for franchising.

We all have our own favourite combos when it comes to instant noodles. Sometimes we put in sausages, mince up some pork, and sprinkle some spring onions. Many times we crack an egg as we’re cooking the noodles, or cook some spam separately and place it gently on top. The possibilities are endless. Now, MAMA is banking on these possibilities with the opening of MAMA Station.

[Hero and featured image credit: MAMA Station/Facebook]

Next time you’re craving a particular MAMA noodle concoction, just pop by MAMA Station. They feature a wide array of your favourite MAMA flavours, including moosub, tom yum kung, and yentafo. Then you select ingredients to put into the bowl, from minced pork to vegetables. The best part: they start at THB 49.

According to the eatery, they’re testing out the customer response, and aiming to open new locations, as well as turn the business into a franchise model within six months. That means you can also be an owner of a MAMA restaurant. Goals?

The first MAMA dining outlet is located at LPN Park Phetkasem 98 Mini Mall in Bang Khae, open daily from 11am-8pm. You can find more information at MAMA Station.