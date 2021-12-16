Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 Star Revelation: All the big winners
Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 Star Revelation: All the big winners
16 Dec 2021

Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 Star Revelation: All the big winners

Natasha Sethi
Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 Star Revelation: All the big winners
Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 Star Revelation: All the big winners

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 star revelation event was held today (virtually) in Bangkok. Read on and meet the winners of the Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 for Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The annual Michelin star revelation is a highly-anticipated event amongst chefs, restauranteurs, and discerning diners, amongst others, and this year the event returned after a short hiatus due to the pandemic. This year, the culinarily star-studded press conference was held virtually, unveiling the restaurants and the chefs in the country that have retained or gained that prestigious star (or stars).

Despite the unprecedented adversities caused by the pandemic, numerous new dining outlets and chefs were awarded and applauded at the Michelin star revelation ceremony. Read on for the winners of the Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 for Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga, and, for the first time ever, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Congratulations to all the well-deserving winners.

One Michelin Star: Retaining Restaurants (20)

  1. 80/20
  2. Blue by Alain Ducasse 
  3. Cadence by Dan Bark 
  4. Canvas 
  5. Chim by Siam Wisdom 
  6. Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu 
  7. Ginza Sushi Ichi 
  8. J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain 
  9. Jay Fai 
  10. Khao (Ekkamai) 
  11. Le Du 
  12. Methavalai Sorndaeng 
  13. Nahm 
  14. Paste 
  15. Saawaan 
  16. Saneh Jaan 
  17. Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin 
  18. Suan Thip 
  19. Sushi Masato 
  20. Pru 

One Michelin Star: New Entries (6)

  1. Aksorn 
  2. Gaa 
  3. Igniv 
  4. Savelberg 
  5. Yu Ting Yuan 
  6. Côte by Mauro Colagreco 

Two Michelin Stars: Retaining Restaurants (6)

  1. Chef’s Table 
  2. Le Normandie 
  3. Mezzaluna 
  4. R-Haan 
  5. Sorn 
  6. Sühring 

Michelin Green Star: PRU

Michelin Guide Young Chef Award: Chef Garima Arora from Gaa

Chef Garima Arora

Michelin Guide Service Award: Mr. Thibaud Charlemarty from Côte by Mauro Colagreco

Mr. Thibaud Charlemarty
Mr. Thibaud Charlemarty

For the full list of the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2022, visit this website. 

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.

Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
