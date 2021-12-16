Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 Star Revelation: All the big winners

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 star revelation event was held today (virtually) in Bangkok. Read on and meet the winners of the Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 for Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The annual Michelin star revelation is a highly-anticipated event amongst chefs, restauranteurs, and discerning diners, amongst others, and this year the event returned after a short hiatus due to the pandemic. This year, the culinarily star-studded press conference was held virtually, unveiling the restaurants and the chefs in the country that have retained or gained that prestigious star (or stars).

Despite the unprecedented adversities caused by the pandemic, numerous new dining outlets and chefs were awarded and applauded at the Michelin star revelation ceremony. Read on for the winners of the Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 for Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga, and, for the first time ever, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Congratulations to all the well-deserving winners.

[Hero and featured image credit: Michelin Guide]

One Michelin Star: Retaining Restaurants (20)

80/20 Blue by Alain Ducasse Cadence by Dan Bark Canvas Chim by Siam Wisdom Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu Ginza Sushi Ichi J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain Jay Fai Khao (Ekkamai) Le Du Methavalai Sorndaeng Nahm Paste Saawaan Saneh Jaan Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin Suan Thip Sushi Masato Pru

One Michelin Star: New Entries (6)

Aksorn Gaa Igniv Savelberg Yu Ting Yuan Côte by Mauro Colagreco

Two Michelin Stars: Retaining Restaurants (6)

Chef’s Table Le Normandie Mezzaluna R-Haan Sorn Sühring

Michelin Green Star: PRU

Michelin Guide Young Chef Award: Chef Garima Arora from Gaa

Michelin Guide Service Award: Mr. Thibaud Charlemarty from Côte by Mauro Colagreco



For the full list of the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2022, visit this website.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.