Michelin Guide Thailand 2023: Who gained, retained, or lost stars this year?

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 star revelation ceremony took place at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok today. Read on to find out who gained a star, retained a star, or perhaps even lost a star. The excitement is very real.

The sixth edition of the Michelin Guide in Thailand has extended its coverage from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, to include Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen as representative cities of the Isan region. A marker of Thailand’s rise as a key culinary destination in the region, this year’s listing sees 441 entries from 361 entries last year, with the new guide now covering all four major regions of Thailand.

It is an interesting selection, with some surprising (but also some entirely unsurprising) newcomers. The announcement today follows the release of the Bib Gourmand List just last week, rounding out a must-visit list of both budget-friendly and fine dining restaurants for food lovers up and down the country. Considering what restaurants have gone through with the pandemic, the list also showcases restos that have maintained their top-tier service and quality despite the circumstances.

Whether it’s a hearty Thai crab omelette or French fine dining that you prefer, read on for the grand highlights from the Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 star revelation below.

[Hero image: Aksorn; Featured image: Sühring]

Michelin Guide Thailand 2023

Bib Gourmand List 2023

Just last week, the Michelin Guide Thailand unveiled the 2023 Bib Gourmand List, featuring 53 newcomers, and 6 promotions on the list. The Bib Gourmand distinction recognises restaurants and eateries that offer great food at budget-friendly prices, namely no more than THB 1,000 for a three-course meal.

In total, the selection features 189 venues, with 82 venues located in Bangkok. This number is followed by an impressive 33 eateries in the Isan region, 27 in Chiang Mai, 23 in Phuket, 13 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and 11 in Phang-Nga. Of the 189 eateries in total, 105 are casual restaurants, and 84 are street food spots—a beautiful testament to the strong street food culture in the country.

For Bangkok foodies, the 53 first-time entries to the list include Kin Kub Koi, Pad Pochana, Samlor, and Arunwan, to name a few.

Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 One Star Restaurants

There are 29 one star restaurants on the list, with 24 restaurants retaining and five new entries.

One Michelin Star Retaining Restaurants

Saneh Jaan Le Du Nahm PRU Sushi Masato Savelberg Yu Ting Yuan Cadence by Dan Bark 80/20 J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu Chim by Siam Wisdom Canvas Khao (Ekkamai) Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin Methavalai Sorndaeng Suan Thip Paste Blue by Alain Ducasse Jay Fai IGNIV Côte by Mauro Colagreco Gaa Aksorn

One Michelin Star New Entries

Signature Baan Tepa Haoma Potong Maison Dunand

Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 Two Star Restaurants

There was a bit of a surprise with the two-star restaurants. While six restaurants retained their two-stars, there were no new entries.

Two Michelin Star Retaining Restaurants

R-HAAN Le Normandie by Alain Roux Chef’s Table Mezzaluna Sühring Sorn

Special Awards

Michelin Green Star

The Michelin Green Star award is presented to restaurants that embrace sustainability in their everyday runnings, targeting food waste and spotlighting local and seasonal ingredients. This year, the award went to PRU and Jampa, both in Phuket, and Haoma.

Michelin Guide Young Chef Award

The Michelin Young Chef Award, presented by Blancpain this year, is presented to young chefs from a Michelin Starred restaurant, who boast exceptional talent and potential. This year, the award went to Davide Garavaglia of Côte by Mauro Colagreco.

Opening of the Year

This new award, presented by UOB recognises a new restaurant that has opened in the last 12 months, awarding its creativity and its quality of service. The award went to Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij from Potong.

Sommelier Award

This award recognises someone who has excelled in the integral and challenging task of pairing food with wine. The award went to Guillaume Perdigues from Mezzaluna.

Michelin Guide Service Award

The Michelin Guide Service Award, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand this year, recognises individuals who demonstrate “exceptional service and hospitality skills.” This year, the award went to Uthit Songtho from Baan Phraya at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

A warm congratulations to all the winners. For the full list, visit Michelin Guide Thailand.