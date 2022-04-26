The MICHELIN Guide Thailand expands into Isan

The MICHELIN Guide Thailand expands to Isan for its 2023 edition. Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen are the selected provinces from the region.

Earlier today, The MICHELIN Guide, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), co-hosted a press conference to announce MICHELIN Guide Thailand’s expansion of its coverage to Isan.

Here’s some context on the MICHELIN Guide Thailand and its expansion over the years. In 2018, the coverage was limited to Bangkok. In 2022, the latest edition, it was expanded to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phang Nga. Now, for its upcoming sixth edition, the 2023 edition, the coverage further expands to the largest region of Thailand, Isan. More specifically, to four provinces within the region: Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen.

This means that for the 2023 edition, the MICHELIN Guide Thailand coverage will be of Bangkok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang Nga, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen.

We can’t say that we’re surprised to see the MICHELIN Guide Thailand expand to this culturally rich region. Isan cuisine carries an interesting background with cultural influences from ancient eras including the Sukhothai Kingdom and Khmer Empire, as well as influences from neighbouring countries including Laos and Vietnam. We’re excited to see where to find the best Som Tum, Laab, Nam Tok Moo, and more, and giving chefs in the region the recognition they deserve.

[Hero image credit: Jerome Jome/Unsplash; featured image credit: MICHELIN Guide]