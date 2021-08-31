The most unusual ice cream flavours you can find in Bangkok

Spice up your curfew nights with a fine pint of ice cream. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best, most intriguing, most unusual ice cream flavours you can find in Bangkok.
It’s no secret that Bangkok offers a great selection of ice cream, gelato, and even vegan and dairy-free iced treats. Pre-pandemic, Swensens was one of the most popular hangout spots for many after all. However, as we graduate from ice cream in malls (no problem with that), we’ve come to find that there are many artisanal ice cream makers about town, too. What we enjoy most is their vast range of flavours, from the classics over to the more creative.
Fish sauce ice cream? Mustard ice cream? Booze-infused ice cream? This city has got it. Read on and find out how to order and tease your taste buds below.
[Hero Image Credit: YORA; Featured Image Credit: Jing Jing Bar & Cafe]
If there’s one person who really put unusual ice cream flavours on the map this past year, it is Saki Hoshino of YORA. The former pastry chef at 80/20 and all-round Bangkok foodie beloved launched her own ice cream brand last year, and has been challenging the status quo for dessert lovers. At YORA you’ll find everything from Chili Rocky Road to Sour Mango and Nam Pla Wan flavours, with the Fish Sauce Caramel being one of the most favourite (yup) and most hyped of the lot.
We always picture ourselves strolling the streets of Italy when we eat gelato, yet we wonder what the Italians would think of this flavour. Molto Premium Gelato makes a range of traditional flavours, as well as some lesser traditional flavours, like Longan Sorbet, Yogurt Biscoff (so on trend), and Rambutan. Their most brow-raising flavour, however, is Vanilla Yellow Mustard. Don’t kick it ’til you try it.
We like Jing Jing Bar & Cafe for its honest offering, friendly pricing, and range of Asian classics. You can get your beloved Espresso, Durian, and Hojicha ice creams here, but also vegan sorbets (tamarind and orange), and alcohol-infused ice creams, such as the MomoShu or Gin & Tonic. For their January 2021 special, they launched a Seafood Sauce Mayo Ice Cream that came with fried crab sticks as a topping. For those who prefer savoury to sweet, perhaps this would have been your calling.
There’s nothing like a cocktail on a hot summer’s day, and if you’re one for adding plenty of ice to your drinks, maybe Hanu Ice Cream offers the perfection combination. They’ve got plenty of booze-infused ice creams, from the classic Rum Raisin over to Lemon Sparkling Wine and Amaretto Cranberry. Beer lovers should definitely go for the Hoegaarden Rose, as beer is a flavour not often found in ice cream. Never try, never know.
Here’s another flavour you shouldn’t dismiss until you’ve tried it. Daisy’s Ice Creams unveil new flavours weekly, but a staple that has been found on their menu since the start has been this Olive Oil flavour. Whilst more common types like Bubblegum and Churros & Fudge have also been featured, clearly there’s something about Olive Oil ice cream that keeps the people coming back for more. It’s served with homemade shortbread cookies, so we imagine it to be quite a nice snack.
Granted, Chrysanthemum isn’t a particularly “weird” flavour, but we don’t see it on ice cream menus very often. We like that Quints Ice Cream experiments with their flavours, often unveiling themed ice creams on the monthly. Their latest was UK-inspired, featuring Passion Fruit Eton Mess and Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble. We have a feeling a lot of fun flavours will keep rolling out of this one.
Poptales Ice Cream Factory shows that perhaps you can have it all. They divide their ice cream flavours by “cuisine”: Western, Thai, or Japanese. Whilst the Western selection is more classic (though they also have alcoholic flavours like Cointreau Passion Fruit and Kahlua Milk), the Thai and Japanese selection is most interesting. We like the idea of Sticky Rice with Banana ice cream and Japanese Purple Potato especially.
How about that? We couldn’t make a list about creative ice cream flavours in Bangkok and not include Guss Damn Good. After all, they kind of started the trend in Thailand. Though their flavours aren’t particularly peculiar, they manage to combine a lot of crowd pleasers and dessert lover favourites into ice cream form. Like hot chocolate? Why not have it as an ice cream? Enjoy peanut butter jelly sandwiches? Why not eat it from a tub? From Popcorn Toffee Nut to Japanese Plum, the list is endless here — and the cheeky flavour names follow suit, too.