New Bangkok brunch menus to check out this September

We’re always looking for new excuses to go for brunch. This September, check out these new brunch menus at various hotels across Bangkok.

It’s time for oysters, seafood on ice, grilled meats, and desserts as far as the eye can see. From new concepts to updated brunch menus, here’s where we’re brunching this September 2022.

New brunch menus to check out this September

The Shangri-La Bangkok is bringing back the crowd favourite, the Sunday brunch at NEXT2 Café, with a generous selection of international dishes. After prepping your tummy with a glass of Prosecco, indulge in the Lobster Thermidor, Fine de Claire oysters, premium cold cuts and cheeses, foie gras, and eggs Benedict. Moreover, quite a special array of Indian flavours will be included in the buffet selection as well.

Sunday brunch is served at NEXT2 Café every Sunday from 12pm-3pm. For more information, contact 02 236 9952.

The official home of the original Mai Tai cocktail, Trader Vic’s at the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort is a heaven for all foodies. From fresh seafood-on-ice, Tex-Mex meaty delicacies, and Benihana’s teppanyaki to an array of Thai favourites, the Sunday Brunch at Trader Vic’s is perfect for a family gathering on weekends, where any-generation diners are able to enjoy the amiable Chao Phraya River ambience.

Trader Vic’s Family Sunday Brunch is served every Sunday during 12pm-3pm. For more information, contact 02 476 0022.

Fuel your weekend with a sumptuous line of supreme delicacies at Rain Tree Café at The Athenee Hotel. While a classical piece from the piano plays, guests will be presented with grilled river prawns, lamb rib, dim sum from The Silk Road, salmon Wellington, spicy Thai salads, and even crepe suzette and other Thai and international dessert items.

Sunday Brunch is served every Sunday at Rain Tree Café from 11.45am-3pm. For more information, contact 02 650 8800.

Spectrum Lounge & Bar is a residential-style rooftop venue that offers a relaxed lunch in the afternoon and a collection of upbeat drinks at night. Located on the 29th floor, it is the perfect choice for lunching with a unique view and a groovy tune. The laid-back weekend rooftop lunch offers a variety of homey dishes like Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad, Mushroom & Truffle Omelet with Potato Wedges, and Mixed Berry Avocado Toast, accompanied by live music from the band.

The weekend rooftop lunch is served at Spectrum Lounge & Bar every Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am-3pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 098 1234.

