5 new Bangkok cafes to check out this June

We’ve reached the halfway mark of the year, and Bangkok’s coffeeshop scene only keeps on growing. Here are five new Bangkok cafes to check out this June.

The beginning of the rainy season presents a peaceful time to visit a new cafe. Be it to shelter from a sudden storm or visit during the calm before one, new Bangkok cafes this month offer plenty for any need. From brunch in Yen Akart to Thai chocolate treats by one of the city’s greats, cafe-hoppers, here’s where to head this month.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Le Khwam Luck Cafe]

New Bangkok cafes to check out this June

Le Khwam Luck Cafe

A sweet new cafe has opened in Ekkamai “serving you the best of luck.” Le Khwam Luck Cafe offers an Italian-inspired menu with options for lunch, dinner, or a just a midday snack, with a vast variety of desserts to choose from too. There’s a big coffee and tea menu, as well as cocktails and an afternoon tea set to choose from. If you’re seeking a cafe in Ekkamai that’s got it all, this is it.

Find out more: Le Khwam Luck Cafe

OUM and Co.

Crepe lovers, here’s something for you. Located on Charoennakorn Soi 10, OUM and Co. looks like something straight out of a ‘90s video game, decked out in cutesy pink interiors that are extremely ‘grammable. Try their menu of combination crepes with cold brews or milkshakes, and don’t leave before checking out the American Korean crepe. Definitely worth a try.

Find out more: OUM and Co.

31 Degrees by Kad Kokoa

You probably know Kad Kokoa as the go-to Thai chocolate brand for all your Thai chocolate needs. Popping up all over the country in luxury hotel mini bars or through collabs with major restaurants, it seems like there is no stopping Kad Kokoa. Now, 31 Degrees by Kad Kokoa has opened as a place to enjoy Thai chocolate but also casual dining dishes, wine, and cocktails. Whether you stop by for freshly baked pastries, chocolate cocktails, or a lesson in how to pair chocolate with wine, it’s our absolute must-visit of the month.

Find out more: 31 Degrees by Kad Kokoa

Brunch Paradiso

Yen Akart has long been known as a foodie’s haven, and now the cosy neighbourhood gets yet another outlet to bookmark for brunch. Brunch Paradiso, as its name suggests, is a paradise for brunch, offering breakfast, brunch, coffee, tea, and bakery items. The menu is classic but also innovative, with salads, pastas, and a lot of egg dishes. Think, Salmon Eggs Benedict, Messy Eggs, Cloud Eggs, and more. Brunch Paradiso is also pet-friendly.

Find out more: Brunch Paradiso

No Cafe Just Coffee and Breakfast (new location)

Despite its long name, No Cafe Just Coffee and Breakfast is a great spot to get bagels in Sathorn. A little less mainstream than some of the other Bangkok bagel stores, we love this place for its creative menu and hipster edge. Now open in a new location on 14 Phichai 2 Alley, go for the signature Ham & Truffle Cheese Bagel, the Chocolate Chip Bagel with Vanilla Cream and Banana Brûlée, or the Vegan Avocado Toast with Roasted Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, and Homemade Pesto. Delicious.

Find out more: No Cafe Just Coffee and Breakfast