5 new Bangkok cafes to check out this July

Cafe-hoppers, here’s where to beat the heat (or run from the rain) this month. Here are all the new cafes in Bangkok you should know about.
New Bangkok cafes this July are really embracing minimalism and contemporary, clean design. It seems like the city just wants to catch a break this month, and luckily there are new openings to meet those needs. From a Bohemian cafe with a progressive Thai menu, over to a Korean toast haven, there’s something for everybody this month. Whether you’re looking to hang in Sathorn or drive out to Bang Khlo, sit back, sip a fresh brew, and relax at these new Bangkok cafes this July.
New cafes to check out in Bangkok this July
An interesting new cafe has opened on Level 5 of Central Embassy. With a tagline that reads “progressive, ethnic, Bangkokian,” Inka serves as a contemporary Thai cafe with “ethnic roots” and Bohemian chic interiors. With interesting menu items like Duck Salad with Lychee, Southern Style Pork Ribs, and Asian Citrus Massaman, it’s a sweet spot for a quick lunch in the heart of the city — with plenty of ‘grammability to suit. If you needed a new excuse to head back to Central Embassy, we think Inka could be it.
Don’t let the name scare you. Unconscious Cafe and Bar has opened as a bakery, cafe, and cocktail bar, casting a bright spotlight on creative desserts. Expect highlight dishes like a Trio Chocolate Tart, Hazelnut Thai Tea Coconut Choux, or the Matcha Kit Kat (pictured), to go with various coffees and drinks. As is the trend right now, Unconscious also serves as a co-working space, so if you’re looking for a spot to work from home that isn’t home, definitely check it out.
Get into a good mood at Goodhaus. This recently-opened pet-friendly cafe is a must-visit for those who seek minimalist and contemporary spaces, with a fine menu to suit. Between clean wooden furnishings and a spacious outdoor areas, guests here can enjoy a tranquil ambience together with freshly-brewed coffees, teas, and the occasional croffle.
Not just a new cafe, but also a beautiful space to shop local products and fashion, The Raya Curated Collection now has a store in Sathorn at Baan Sathorn. Alongside rare finds from Rayavadee, Raya Heritage, and Tamarind Village, visitors can enjoy Mivana Coffee here in the soothing boutique cafe attached to the store. Shop for handmade slow fashion items, and then go for a quality Thai coffee. A great way to spend an afternoon in Sathorn.
Here’s something for dessert lovers. Mil Toast House has opened a new branch at ICONSIAM on the sixth floor, serving up their beloved sweet toast desserts in a cutesy setting. Whether you go for the classic Seoul steamed breads or the Soufflé French toast, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll definitely leave satisfied.