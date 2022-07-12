5 new Bangkok restaurants to check out this July

Fight the wrath of the very heavy rain showers this July by hiding out at these new Bangkok restaurants. Why get soaked outside when you can sip biodynamic wines and enjoy Japanese, Italian, or Peruvian delicacies inside?

June 2022 was a hard month to beat in terms of new openings, and suffice to say, July is looking a little quieter, but interesting nonetheless. We see the arrival of a highly anticipated opening on Soi Somkid, as Phuket’s notorious Acqua restaurant has made it to Bangkok. We also see the grand unveil of an exciting new charcuterie and delicatessen store, as well as yet another intriguing venture by Na Projects. Charmed? Curious? Hungry? Read on for the new Bangkok restaurants to know this July.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Acqua Restaurant Bangkok]

New Bangkok restaurants to check out this July

Acqua

Great news for Bangkokians: you no longer need to book a flight to Phuket to sample Chef Alessandro Frau’s dishes. The infamous Acqua Restaurant from Phuket has found a home in Bangkok, in a location you may already be familiar with. Located next to Siri House on Soi Somkid, the grand space that previously housed Jaew Jim Thompson now welcomes diners as Acqua Restaurant Bangkok. Whilst we’re yet to visit ourselves, we’ve seen and heard only good things, and suspect a menu similar to that of Acqua Phuket. Here, Chef Alessandro Frau serves up experimental nuova cucina (or new cuisine), bringing to the table a creative take on contemporary Italian dishes. Known to welcome guests to a dining experience that scores high on flavour, ambience, and Sardinian charm, if Acqua Restaurant Bangkok is going to be anything like its Phuket counterpart, we’re ready to make it one of our regulars for a night of fine wines and good times in the city.

Antre

Here’s a new Bangkok restaurant that has opened with a veil of mystery. Antre prides itself on serving up “conceptual delicacy” through a tasting menu that is not only creatively contrasting, but also price-friendly. With an 8-course menu priced at THB 1800++, the restaurant on Sukhumvit 49 is serving up dishes like Molluscs & Cauliflower, Soy & Granita, Fruit & Prosciutto, and a Green & Bean. Worth a try for those who are big on disseminating and discussing unique flavours on the palate, Antre presents a “redesign of natural flavours and forms” in an intimate setting.

Roux’s

Saladaeng welcomes yet another Japanese eatery with Roux’s, this time with a casual yet contemporary twist. Located on Saladaeng soi 2, this new restaurant is big on spins, serving up dishes like Peruvian-Japanese Shime Saba Ceviche, Takorokke Mascarpone and Octopus Truffle Croquette, and Fresh Capellini Pasta with Prawn Bisque, Tomato Berries, and Sake Reduction. Featuring a menu that feels very much high-end in a setting that feels very much unpretentious, it’s a meeting of contrasts that works both in terms of menu and ambience. Something different for Saladaeng’s already quite saturated Japanese dining scene.

Larder

If you thought your current salami dealer and deli would be cemented on your favourites list, get ready to think again. As more and more Bangkokians are waking up to the beauty of charcuterie, Larder has opened as Bangkok’s first artisanal bakery that serves charcuterie and delicatessen, as well as a small menu light bites. Helmed by a team that really knows its meats (if you’ve ordered from Rad Meats before, you’ll know the man), the selection here features everything from Polish sausages, housemade speck, and countryside sourdough, over to bigger dishes like anchovies with potato and dil, a “Tuna 3000 sarnie,” or a Cocosanki coconut dessert. Real experts in their respective fields, you can stop by Larder to pick up quality charcuterie on your next grocery run, or give in to the temptation and enjoy these delicacies in-house. Currently, Larder is open for delicatessen by day, and a changing menu of dishes to share by night. They also do delivery, and — tried and tested — make for a fabulous house party spread.

Buenazo

Fans of Na Projects now have another new hangout in Thonglor, as the social foodie enterprise has opened Buenazo within theCOMMONS Thonglor. Focusing on sustainability and social impact, the kitchen here is helmed by Peruvian chef Santiago Fernandez, formerly of Na Project’s urban refugee kitchen. Chef Santiago aims to showcase the bold and refreshing flavours of Peru, and diners can expect everything from classic ceviche over to Peruvian barbecue and assorted tapas. It seems like Bangkok’s craze for all things Peruvian only keeps on growing, and with Buenazo, proves why it shows no signs of stopping.

