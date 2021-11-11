New brunch menus and vibey brunch venues to try this November 2021

Whether you want to vibe to some vinyl tracks or you want to eat your weight in German pork knuckle, here are the most interesting new brunch menus to check out in Bangkok this November 2021.
How good does it feel to know that brunch in Bangkok is back? Here, we round up a few venues we have our eye on and that we’ll be visiting. Whether it’s for general ambience, new menus, or new additions to existing menus, if you’re looking for an excuse to brunch in the city, this is it.
[Hero Image Credit: Chim Chim]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Chim Chim launches a weekly Vinyl Brunch
- Bavarian Pork Roast Brunch at Alexander’s German Eatery
- New Specials at Caffe Olives
- Weekend Brunch at Indus
- Sunday Opera Brunch at The District Grill Room
- Trader Vic’s Brunch and Pool day
- Breakfast at the Stock.Room
- Brunch O’clock at Bardo Social Bistro and Bar
Chim Chim is transforming its colourful couch into a DJ booth every Saturday throughout November, from 11am-3pm. Featuring a mix of funk, soul, hip hop, and RnB slow jams, NANZIEE will be spinning an intimate set at the vibrant Chim Chim every weekend. Part of the art-inspired diner’s Chim Chim In Residence Art Program, guests will get to groove alongside a full menu of fun comfort foods and all-new vegan creations by Chef Antoine Darquin. It goes without saying: recommendations are highly recommended.
Bavarian Pork Roast Sundays are back! On a select few special Sundays every month, Alexander’s German Eatery offers up a Bavarian pork roast served with sauerkraut, braised red cabbage, pickled white cabbage salad, potato and bread dumplings, mashed potatoes, and gravy. It’s an all-you-can-eat feast for 2 hours, priced at a very friendly THB 395++ per person each time. Whilst the last great German feast has just passed last weekend, keep your eyes peeled on their socials for more upcoming dates.
It’s not like you needed an excuse to head back to Caffe Olives, but everybody’s favourite Italian cafe and brunch spot has added a few additions to its existing menu to refresh your palate. We’ve got our eye on the Quince Ricotta Toast, the Crab & Avocado Crostini, and the Focaccia Puglia. When you visit, don’t forget to pick up some goodies from the local bakery and deli, too. A perfect brunch experience.
Whilst Indian food isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind when we think of brunch, we’re all for trying something new. Indus is hosting a weekend brunch featuring some of their most beloved classic street food favourites and heavier main course dishes. From Papri Chaat and Paneer Tikka over to Malabar Prawn Curry and Kulfi, head here with an empty stomach, and roll out with a wonderfully-induced food coma. The Indus Weekend Brunch takes place every weekend from 11.30am to 8pm, and is priced at THB 1300.
Looking for something a little snazzier for brunch? Try the Sunday Opera Brunch at The District Grill Room within the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit. Featuring a vast selection of seafood and grilled meats, it takes place every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm and is priced at THB 1950 net per person (inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic drinks).
Those seeking something that appeals to the whole family, check out the Trader Vic’s Brunch and Pool Day. Located on the river, you’ll get to feast on Tex-Mex cuisine and even enjoy a free resort pool pass for the oasis that is the Anantara Riverside location. With a live band and a special dessert and activity corner for kids, the brunch is priced from THB2100++/person, and at THB650++ for children between ages 5-11. Children under 5 years of age dine free.
Maybe you’re a morning person and brunch isn’t really your thing. Try breakfast. This November, the Stock.Room within the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is offering a new menu with new Chef’s Specials. Priced at THB 750++ per person, the brunch menu features a “quirky and fun” buffet, as well as a la carte items and a variety of coffee, tea, and juice, to start your day right.
Is this the most popular brunch in Sathorn? It might as well be. Bardo is back with its free-flow Boozy Brunch every weekend this November, serving up various brunch favourites, burgers, wraps, and more. The free-flow brunch package is priced at a very friendly additional THB 790 for two hours, and takes place every Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm.