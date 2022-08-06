When the sun starts to shine, as it always does in Bangkok, or when a storm suddenly comes, as it sometimes does in Bangkok, there’s no better place to find some escape and solitude than a chic cafe. Here are new cafes popping up in Bangkok this month.

Coffee lovers are in for a treat, as new cafes this month feature a huge variety of specialty coffee options. They’re perfect for your morning runs, and great for a short break to recover from your daily ventures. From a Instagrammable steampunk cafe, to a new spot to browse new decor as you enjoy a cupcake, these cafes will surely give you something to remember them by.

[Hero and featured image credit: Davin Cafe/Facebook]

Here are new cafes in Bangkok to check out this August 2022

Davin Cafe

Davin features imported specialty coffee beans from all over the world, each impressive in their own right. Try the Brazil Chocola natural which can only be sourced from the small town of Santo Antonio do Amparo, Brazil from May to September, or the Colombia Villamaria, which is imported from Caldas, Columbia, then fermented for 72 hours without oxygen. The cafe is also built with a steampunk theme in mind, which makes for great photo opps and Instagram sessions with your friends.

You can find more information at Davin Cafe.

Baker’s Table

Baker’s Table is a perfect place to visit if you have cravings for good cupcakes. Their menu is extensive, full of sweet treats, and offers you gift boxes for special occasions. The great coffee, along with the white, elegant, yet modern interior will make you forget your problems of the day for a bit. And since they’re right beside Italian home decor showroom Matilda Home, you can pop by and see if there’s anything you want for your home and other projects, too. Anything you see in the cafe is also available there, if you’re interested.

You can find more information at Baker’s Table.

Backofhouse Coffee

The wooden interior and decor, the cosy vibes, the great drinks—seems like we have found ourselves a new spot to relax in. With their house-blend coffee and chocolate selections, Backofhouse is perfect for so many occasions. Craving some morning coffee? This is it. Finding a place to sit and finish the book you’ve put out for so long? You got it. A deadline’s coming up and you need to get some work done? Here, order a drink and get your energy back on. They even have charging spots for your laptop.

You can find more information at Backofhouse Coffee.

% Arabica’s newest Phrom Phong branch

Phrom Phong locals rejoice, as the well-known Japanese hip coffee shop % Arabica has opened a new branch in UOB Plaza. Being in the heart of Bangkok’s commercial district, this coffee spot certainly adds to the active, bustling uniqueness the Sukhumvit area is known and loved for. Stop by for a calming cup of coffee, or buy one to-go as your companion to battle the obstacles of the day.

You can find more information at % Arabica.

Greyhound Cafe Ratyo

Greyhound Cafe launched its newest branch with a different concept from its other spots: “cosy by day, party by night”. That means you can expect the laidback vibes of your usual Greyhound, but when evening comes, it turns into a different atmosphere with varying music every night. It’s a first for the brand, and there are new food and drinks menus rolled out to reflect that. There are also plans to debut new menu items every month, both main course and dessert, to not let each visit be the same.

You can find more information at Greyhound Cafe.