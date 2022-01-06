4 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this January 2022

Are you back from your holiday trip and your new year parties and ready to cafe-hop again? Here’s our new list of new cafes in Bangkok to check out this January 2022.
Whether you’re looking for a strong caffeine kick to help you get back into working mode or searching for new work-from-home spots to switch up your mood this year, here’s your helping hand. We’re back with 4 new cafes in Bangkok keep on your radar this January 2022.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: The Wood Land]
New cafes in Bangkok to re-feed your cafe-hopping addiction
Jump To / Table of Contents
If you think that cafe-hopping is more than just an addiction, this is it. Whether you’re here to heal your broken heart or just to rejuvenate your tired soul, First Aid Kiss Café & Bar hits all of your therapy needs. Aside from the drug store-themed atmosphere, the cafe provides many drinks and dishes that draw inspiration from medicine, too. It’s certainly a new and creative cafe concept that you won’t find it elsewhere in Bangkok.
[Image Credit: First Aid Kiss Cafe & Bar]
2 /4
There’s no need to travel all the way to Chonburi just to check out Aunties Coffee. Their second home has now planted its roots in Thonglor. Here, their scrumptious croffles and Korean-style garlic cream cheese bread are the stars of the show that you wouldn’t want to miss. Pair it with their signature Aunties Milk Tea and you’ve got yourself a perfect afternoon treat.
[Image Credit: Aunties Coffee]
Cheevit Cheeva is longer just about heavenly bingsu. This bingsu cafe has teamed up with the famous Chiangmai-based bread cafe to let you indulge in a fun Korean-style treats feast. Savour Groon’s much-loved natural yeast garlic or truffle bun while curbing your sweet tooth with Cheevit Cheeva’s fine dessert at The Circle Ratchapruk branch. They’re sure to get you hooked and will have you coming back for more.
[Image Credit: Cheevit Cheeva]
4 /4
The Wood Land might help to bring you some respite if you’re looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok. Escape the concrete jungle and get a dose of greenery at this outdoor café. It’s absolutely a perfect place to cure your New Year’s Eve party hangover. What’s more, your four-legged friends are welcome, too.
[Image Credit: The Wood Land]