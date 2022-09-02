New cafes in Bangkok to check out this September

Whether you’re rushing through a project, or just want a nice cup of coffee, a cafe welcomes everyone. Here’s a list of new cafes popping up in Bangkok this month of September.

It’s a unique kind of joy when you cafe hop. The scent of a good coffee brewing welcoming you as you’re on your way in, the little piece of pastry that keeps you company, the just-right amount of sunlight that shines through the shade—those elements are what makes a cafe hopper feel complete. If you’re new to cafe hopping, let these new places be your first, and let us be your guide.

[Hero and featured image credit: Day off Cafe/Facebook]

Here are new cafes in Bangkok to visit this September 2022

Day off Cafe

If you pop by Thonburi area, you might want to visit Day off Cafe. They just reopened recently, but with the same sense of hominess. It’s quite a small cafe, with a couple of tables and space spanning one floor, but you’ll feel like stepping into your old childhood home. The quaint, relaxing ambience is apparent as you hear the leaves rustling and birds chirping outside. You take a sip out of your drink as you look outside, or perhaps order a meal from their Thai cuisine menu if you’re hungry. It really feels like you’re making the most out of your day off.

You can find more information at Day off Cafe.

SLOW by CASA LAPIN

SLOW is a cosy, relaxing spot for those who want their day to slow down just a little. Immerse your self in the modern wooden interior, equipped with attentive staff and an array of coffee beans to choose for your morning run. Whether you want a local flavour, or something adventurous from abroad, they have you covered. They also feature great craft drinks and amazing pastries. Be sure to order the truffle croissant—it’s a flavour that will linger in your mouth for a long while.

You can find more information at SLOW by CASA LAPIN.

Fine Coffee

There’s great coffee, scrumptious doughnuts, and soft serves that will melt your heart—there’s simply nothing better to ask for. If you’re a coffee enthusiast, they imported their taps all the way from Australia to ensure that their cold brews are the hottest drinks in town. And if you have a sweet tooth, the donuts are baked with love and topped with one of their four toppings of your choice, and they all look phenomenal. We’re already calling Grab as we’re writing this.

You can find more information at Fine Coffee.

Mamuang Donuts

It’s official: Mamuang Donuts is the cutest doughnut shop in town. The shop sells a variety of delicious doughnuts, available to enjoy while adoring the delightful interior, or to-go to be your companion as you battle through the obstacles of the day. You’ll see the lovable “Mamuang” mascot, a little girl who enjoys her doughnuts 24/7 along with her friends everywhere, from the walls to the packaging.

You can find more information at Mamuang Donuts.

Wabi’s Home Cafe

The name says it all: Wabi’s is a place to make you feel right at home. Make sure your stomach is empty, as this spot is full of delicacies so diverse and mouthwatering you’ll try your best not to order the whole menu. Try some Japanese wagyu sandos, truffle scramble, or croffles made from their housemade sourdough—this little enclave is full of surprises, and you won’t be disappointed in any of them. Grab some treats, a drink to go with them, and sink back with your favourite book in hand.

You can find more information at Wabi’s Home Cafe.