New cafes in Bangkok to check out this October

Nowadays, can you really get some work done and meet that deadline without a good coffee and some homey pastries? Let us show you new cafes to coop up in for this October.

Cafes are a welcoming place for all kinds of folks. Some are created just for coffee lovers, and many are perfect even for those who don’t enjoy coffee (subtly foreshadowing the content below). It’s a place to relax, crack open a good book, or perhaps use the wi-fi and quiet ambience to get some work done. If you’re looking for a new destination to do so, let us recommend a few new cafes to visit in Bangkok this October..

[Hero image credit: Red Door Cafe/Facebook; featured image credit: Square2 Chocolate]

New cafes in Bangkok to visit in October 2022

WaanThai

If you love the Thai tastes of the two Michellin-starred eatery R-HAAN, you’ll enjoy the spin-off that boasts the same quality and authenticity. After all, the food flies out of the same kitchen, so you’re free to enjoy some of the favourites, and more, without having to sit the whole course if you don’t feel like it.

Apart from the savoury side, the desserts are definitely something to write home (and an online article) about. WaanThai presents the best of the sweet, sweet Thainess you’re familiar with, but upscaled and perfect enough to impress any relatives coming to town. There are also refreshing drinks and tea sets to help calm you down from the troubles of the day.

We personally recommend the coconut cake—so light you’ll be having seconds. We did.

You can find more information here.

Square2 Chocolate

Square2 Chocolate is the newest addition to Samyan, which is already full of folks who adore cafr-hopping. True to their name, they go big on chocolate, supplying customers with only homemade chocolate crafted from premium ingredients imported from Belgium. As you order a drink for yourself, you’ll be given a choice of six levels of richness, and it goes all the way to 100% dark chocolate. Insider tip? Their nama chocolate makes the perfect gift for friends and family.

You can find more information at Square2 Chocolate.

Red Door Cafe

Finally, a new destination for Thonburians—Red Door Cafe is a quaint spot in Bang Pho easily recognisable by its vintage interior, as well as the trinkets and collectibles adorning the walls. They offer specialty coffees imported from Ethiopia, Costa Rica, Shan State, and more, along with gorgeous tea creations and delectable Thai and Japanese dishes if you’re feeling hungry. Their Rose Americano is a must try, and it’s perfect for an unwinding session.

You can find more information at Red Door Cafe.

Siwilai Cafe The Energy Station

Upgrade your office lunch game with The Energy Station that just popped up in the office zone of Central World. With their River Blend and Mountain Blend from the North of Thailand, coffee lovers may have just found a new place to pop by. Their food menu goes hard, too, with signatures being hot sandwiches, tramezzinos, and the gorgeous crab jok that is spicy, savoury goodness. Just smelling the food already cures your hangover—imagine the taste.

Choco Project Pop-Up

Choco Project is full of chocolatey goodness. Starting as a delivery-only service on social media, the pop-up cafe is perfect to go with a group of friends. That’s because you’ll find the need to taste everything on the menu in one sitting. Their chocolate drinks have three levels of richness, and their baked goods go great with every drink on the menu. Might as well book a dentist after this, and it’ll be so worth it. The pop-up store will be operating until 31 October.

You can find out more information at Choco Project Pop-up.

Okonomi’s new Central Embassy branch

Okonomi is one of the local’s favourites in Sukhumvit 38, and now they’re opening a new one at level 6, Central Embassy. They’re known for their dedicated blend of coffee for each of their branches, heartwarming pastries, and all-day food sets that are not only satiating, but nutritionally balanced as well. Grab a coffee of your choice, and order a gluten-free miso chocolate chip cookie to go with.

You can find out more information at Okonomi.

Nespresso’s new flavours unveiled

For those who think that the best cafe is your coffee machine at home, we see you. Nespresso just debuted new flavours that are perfect for autumn. Try the newest one, Pumpkin Spice Cake, for an adventurous day in the field. The Vanilla Éclair and Caramel Crème Brûlée are for those with a sweet tooth that still cannot resist a cup of coffee to start the day. Our personal favourite has to be the Cocoa Truffle with smooth, creamy flavour profiles.

You can find out more information at Nespresso Thailand.