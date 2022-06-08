From a durian-centric menu to summer-inspired menus, here are 9 new menus to explore the latest happenings and offerings in Bangkok’s culinary scene.

With the buzzing metropolis officially back on its feet, Bangkok dining outlets are back to hosting culinary events and introducing new seasonal menus. For this month, the capital city is offering an extensive Italian menu, a durian-centric menu, dishes inspired by the summer season, a Goan feast, and so much more. Here are 9 menus to try in Bangkok this June 2022.

[Hero image credit: Restaurant Stage; featured image credit:La Scala]

9 new dining menus to check out in Bangkok this June

First on the list is an exclusive culinary event, ‘J’AIME meets CLARA.’ Chef Christian Martena from CLARA and Chef Amerigo Sesti from J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain will collaboratively craft a menu for a dinner occurring on 19 June 2022. The special evening will feature a unique seven-course menu. Dishes from the menu include baby octopus with myrtle, textures of artichoke, and Leccine black olives; purple eggplant caviar, summer herbs and floral felee; shellfish and sea bass ravioli, sea urchin emulsion, and basil oil; and more. Here, J’AIME meets CLARA and French cuisine meets Italian cuisine.

Date(s): 19 June 2022

Opening hours: Daily (lunch: 12:00-15:00, dinner: 18:00-21:30)

Reservations: Call 02 119 4899, email reserve@jaime-bangkok.com or visit the website.

‘Durian Delight’ at Siam Tea Room , Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Whilst some diners cannot endure the fruit that is durian, some diners have a fondness for durian-oriented culinary offerings. For the latter, Siam Tea Room located within the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is honouring the durian season with ‘Durian Delight,’ a new menu that creatively showcases the country’s ‘King of Fruit’ in the form of Thai dishes and desserts. Savoury dishes include a ‘Young Durian Salad with Fresh Mangosteen and Shrimp,’ ‘Stir-Fried Prawns with Young Durian, Chili & Spring Onion,’ ‘Yellow Curry with Braised Pork Ribs, Young Durian and Lemongrass,’ and ‘Slow-Braised Beef Cheek Massaman Curry with Young Durian.’ Sweet dishes include ‘Durian Sticky Rice with Coconut Milk’ and ‘Thai Durian Sticky Rice Coconut Custard Cake.’

Date(s): Until 31 July 2022

Opening hours: Daily (9:00-22:00)

Reservations: Call 02 059 999, email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com, or visit the website.

‘A Taste of Rome’ at Goji Kitchen + Bar , Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

International culinary marketplace Goji Kitchen + Bar continues its gastronomic tour of Italy throughout the months of June and July. ‘A Taste of Rome’ showcases the finest dishes from Rome and beyond, reflecting the diversity of the country itself. In terms of roman dishes, the artisanal menu features ‘Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe,’ Saltimbocca alla Romana,’ Linguine Cacio e Pepe,’ and more. All in all, diners can expect authentic traditional delicacies belonging to different regions of Italy. The ‘A Taste of Rome’ menu is available during the weekend for dinner, Saturday lunch, and Sunday brunch.

Date(s): Until 31 July 2022

Opening hours: Daily (6:30-22:00)

Reservations: Call 02 059 999, Line @gojikitchenbar, or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com, or visit the website.

‘Summer Journey’ at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin , Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

The Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin launches an all-new invigorating ‘Summer Journey’ menu. The Michelin-starred dining outlet perseveres its fabled contemporary Thai gastronomy and remains consistent in composing unique, inspiring dishes. Inspired by the multifaceted summer and crafted with the finest summertime ingredients, this menu encompasses eight refreshing courses. The journey commences with street food-inspired canapés, followed by the signature ‘Tom Yum Kung’ as the first course; Larb duck with foie gras as the second course; the ‘Yellow Curry with Crab Meat’ as the third course; Hokkaido scallops with asparagus as the fourth course; a lava cake interpretation of ‘Khao Mun Kai’ as the fifth course; and slow-cooked braised Australia Wagyu beef short ribs with fried oysters as the sixth course. The journey concludes with innovative Thai desserts. The ‘Summer Journey’ menu is available as a four-course, a six-course, and an eight-course menu.

Date(s): Until 26 September 2022

Opening hours: Wednesday-Sunday (lunch: 12:00-15:00, dinner: 18:00-00:00)

Reservations: Call 02 162 9000 or email dining.siambangkok@kempinski.com.

‘Summer Menu’ at La Scala , The Sukhothai Bangkok

Here, we’ve got another summer-inspired menu. The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Italian dining menu intends to lead diners into a a summery Italian gastronomic journey comprising of dishes crafted with fine, fresh ingredients of the season. Dishes from the non-vegetarian menu include ‘Sgombro,’ ‘Passatelli,’ and ‘Piccioine e Campari,’ whilst dishes from the vegetarian menu include ‘Lasagna alla Parmigiana,’ ‘Zucca e Cioccolato,’ ‘Indivia Nocciole e Parmigiano,’ and ‘Asparagi e Funghi.’ The ‘Summer Menu’ is available as a five-course set menu, a seven-course set menu, a four-course vegetarian set menu, as well as à la carte. La Scala is where innovative interior design meets inspired Italian cuisine and the ‘Summer Menu’ is where summer ingredients meet exquisite presentation.

Opening hours: Daily (lunch: 12:00-15:00, dinner: 18:00-23:00)

Reservations: Call 02 344 8888 or email promotions@sukhothai.com.

‘Stage Menu 7.0’ at Restaurant Stage

Urban French dining outlet Restaurant Stage serves French cuisine with added global nuances crafted with seasonal ingredients. Their brand new tasting menu, ‘Stage Menu 7.0,’ places emphasis on the use of contemporary European culinary techniques across the globe, together with the implementation of premium locally-sourced ingredients, resulting in a series of modern dishes with a contemporary twist and playful combination. Highlight dishes from the seven-course tasting menu include: ‘Ox & Bone,’ ‘Suratthani River Prawn,’ ‘Milk-Fed Veal, ‘White Asparagus,’ ‘Soft-Shell Crab,’ and ‘Texture of Pear.’ To complement this gastronomic journey, the restaurant also curates wine and champagne pairings.

Opening hours: Daily (lunch: 12:00-15:00, dinner: 18:00-00:00)

Reservations: Call 02 002 5253, email info@restaurant-stage.co, or Line @stagebkk.

A New Seasonal Menu at Saawaan

Saawaan has launched a new seasonal menu. The Michelin-starred fine dining outlet’s recently-launched menu serves Thai cuisine boasting traditional Thai culinary techniques nuanced with a distinctive southern-influenced panache. This menu honours new-to-the-team Chef de Cuisine Saritwat ‘Earth’ Wanvichitkun’s Phuket roots through fermented dishes, fiery flavours, and curry-based dishes. As for the dessert, Chef Pâtissière Arisara “Paper” Chongphanitkul coalesces Khanom Chan, a classic Thai dessert, with the French opera cake, resulting in the creation of a fruitful, flavourful multi-layered sweet dish.

Opening hours: Daily (17:30-23:30)

Reservations: Call 02 679 3775 or email contact@saawaan.com.

‘Goan Portuguese Feast’ at HERE

Granted, this special meal isn’t taking place in June, but rather in July. However, you will definitely want to make reservations beforehand. On 2 July, HERE invites Chef Hussain Shahzad from O Pedro in Mumbai to its kitchen, cooking up a storm alongside Asia Today bar with support from Stranger & Sons. A fun and tastebud-tickling event not to be missed, which starts on 2 July 2022 from 4.30pm onwards. The food menu is priced at THB 2400++, and the unlimited cocktail package is priced at THB 1200++. A la carte cocktails will be available too.

Opening hours: Daily (12:00-23:00)

Reservations: Contact HERE BKK or call 097 140 5647.

‘The Meatchop x Chet Adkins’ and a new lunch menu at Meatchop

The Meatchop has two exciting new menus to look into this June. For one, they’ve launched a special new lunch menu, featuring steak and egg, wagyu steak salad, beef cheek stew, classic chicken stew, macaroni and prawn, and a crispy bacon cheeseburger at friendly midday price points. There’s also a new menu in collaboration with Chef Chet Adkins, “raising the steaks” and spotlighting items like overnight brined pork chop, lamb rack, and a special T-Bone or Tomahawk. Meat lovers, this is definitely the one for you. The Meatchop x Chet Adkins menu, as well as the lunch menu, is available daily from now onwards.

Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday (12:00-23:00)

Reservations: Contact The Meatchop Butcher & Spirits at 02 033 2709.