It may be Fashion Month for many, but it also appears to be Eating Month for plenty. New restaurants and seasonal menus are popping up across Bangkok like the new collections we can’t wait to sample. Here’s what’s new in dining this September 2022.

Some of the city’s most hotly anticipated new restaurants are opening this month, and some of the city’s most highly adored restaurants are launching seasonal menus and pop-ups. We see the return of one of the biggest food events in town, as well as the official ranking of the best pizzas in Thailand. Despite the rain and the lack of end in its sight, there are so many great reasons to head out and dine out this September.

From French fine dining to garden brunch vibing, here’s what’s new in dining this September 2022.

[Hero Image Credit: Mott 32 Bangkok]

What’s new in dining this September: New restaurants

Maison Dunand opens in Sathorn at last

The wait is finally over, as Maison Dunand is officially opening this 9 September 2022. It’s breaking news for those who have been following this French fine dining master on Bangkok’s food scene, as Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier has been teasing this venture for quite some time now. This September, Maison Dunand will open on Sathorn Soi 10 in a charming two-storey building which they’ve aptly dubbed their ‘chalet.’ The restaurant will showcase a culinary journey from Savoie to Brittany, following the personal adventures of the chef’s upbringing in France. We have a feeling dinner reservations will be snatched up like hot crepes. We know this because we’re trying, too.

The infamous Mott 32 debuts in Bangkok

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon continues to be the epicentre of all that’s hot and happening, most recently with the launch of its Mott 32 restaurant. Paying homage to 32 Mott Street in New York, this Chinese restaurant will be familiar to those who have dined at its other popular outpost in Hong Kong. Following on a similar tangent, favourites like the Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck, Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork, and Crispy Roasted Pork Belly continue to appear on the menu, served up in a sleek, design-forward setting. A place to see and be seen, and enjoy Cantonese dishes with modern influences from Beijing and Szechuan.

Vilas opens as a culinary portal between the ancient and the new world

The brainchild of Samrub Samrub Thai’s Prin Polsuk, Vilas has opened on the second floor of Mahanakhon CUBE as an elegantly minimalist space serving creative Thai dishes. We wouldn’t go so far as to call it a complete opposite, but the difference is striking to those who have dined at Samrub Samrub Thai before. At Vilas, Chef Pepe Dasi is cooking up a storm in the kitchen, taking inspiration from HM King Chulalongkorn’s 1897 journey to Europe. Diners will get to emulate this journey via the palate through a 12-course tasting menu that takes this history and breathes new life into it. Highlights include Grilled Sticky Rice served with Plaa-raa Relish and Bottarga, Thai Beef Cheek Curry, and Kanom Krok Ice Cream with Sour Fruit Jelly. Clever and colourful, these dishes are presented on Thai artisanal porcelain and ceramic plating, blending harmoniously with the overall earthy and natural design ethos of the space. Yet another play on contrasts, Vilas feels like a portal to past encounters, storied recipes, and soulful respite from chaotic Sathorn just outside.

Baan Phraya brings together history and refined Thai dining by the riverside

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok presents Baan Phraya, a historic Thai house located next to The Oriental Spa and across from the main buildings of the hotel. Helmed by Chef Pom Phatchara, diners are invited to head to the riverside to savour long-forgotten Thai dishes with contemporary flair. Built in the early 20th century, Baan Phraya was once the setting for many prestigious social events and elegant dinners, hosted by its aristocratic owners, Phraya Mahai Savanya and Khunying Loearn Mahai Savanya. Now, Baan Phraya takes inspiration from these grand feasts of the past, put together in an elegant eight-course tasting menu. Fans of the MO will be happy to find that several recipes from The Oriental Thai Cooking School — Thailand’s first Thai cooking schools, no less — also feature on the menu. For a taste of historic glamour in one of the riverside’s most romantic settings, Baan Phraya is currently open from Wednesday to Sunday for dinner.

Fran’s Brasserie opens as every Bangkok brunch-goers absolute dream

Chef Chalee Kader doesn’t like to scream from the rooftops whenever he opens a new restaurant, and yet Bangkok foodies always manage to suss out his latest projects and flock to his newest sites. Fran’s Brasserie has proven to be yet another spot like this, opening quietly (if you can call “fully-booked-for-the-next-two-weeks” quiet), and is already topping must-visit lists for brunch, lunch, and beyond. The ‘brunch & green’ restaurant is located in Sathorn, and serves up all your favourites, including pancakes and French toasts, sandwiches, pastas, and a highly ‘grammable “velvet egg” and bacon dish.

The Story House opens in style at The Siam

We’re always looking for new excuses to revisit The Siam, and now with the reopening of The Story House, we’ve found our golden ticket. Now open daily again for lunch and dinner, Chef Blair Mathieson has put together an exciting contemporary new menu, using ingredients and techniques from around the world, under the guise of refined comfort food. Come for the food, revel in the interiors, and remind yourself why The Siam continues to be one of the most ethereal hidden gems along the river.

What’s new in dining this September: New menus, pop-ups, and more

Restaurant Stage presents ‘Stage Menu 8.0’

Chef Sainisa ‘Jay’ Sangsingkeaw strikes again. This September, Restaurant Stage launches ‘Stage Menu 8.0,’ this time highlighting modern French cooking techniques through premium imported ingredients. Through the lens of haute cuisine, highlights from the menu include Argentinian Red Shrimp with Pickled Beetroot Parmesan and Caviar, Abalone with Maitake in a Seaweed Beurre Blanc, and Busyu Wagyu A3 with Smoked Carrot. Definitely also don’t miss the mascarpone and Horlick ice cream, which comes topped with Kristal caviar to cleanse your palette with Muscat jelly underneath. Imaginative, extravagant, and indulgent: Restaurant Stage as we know and love it.

80/20 elevates Thai ingredients for the new Signature Tasting Menu

Chef Andrew Martin whisks us away on a journey through Thailand once again. Adding a selection of new special dishes to the Signature Tasting Menu, our favourite fine dining restaurant in Charoenkrung is back with vibrant and authentic Thai dishes. This September, head to 80/20 to sample a creative array of flavours, from the Tom Yum Yee Poon soup over to the banana, prawn, and mango Khanom Buang. We particularly love the ‘Jungle Juice,’ inspired by Chef Andrew’s various jungle treks, as well as the Koh Yang Prik Glua — an outstanding way to serve frog in a refined Thai way. Beautifully named and gorgeously presented, the Signature Tasting Menu can be accompanied by unique cocktails from the team behind Vesper Cocktail Bar, too.

La Scala’s Eugenio Cannoni and David Tamburini team up for a special lunch and dinner series

Ready for a fun flashback? La Scala at The Sukhothai Bangkok is hosting a special lunch and dinner series for three days only from 30 September to 2 October. Chef de Cuisine Eugenio Cannoni will team up with La Scala’s former Chef de Cuisine David Tamburini for a four-hands collaboration menu. Available for dinner on 30 September, and lunch or dinner on 1 and 2 October, expect familiar faces and fantastic flavours.

The World Gourmet Festival returns for its 22nd edition

After a short hiatus due to the pandemic, the World Gourmet Festival finally returns to Bangkok this year. This time, the city’s longest-running culinary event will feature yet another star-studded edition, with nine acclaimed chefs from the Netherlands, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Thailand taking part. The international dining extravaganza begins on 6 September, and will feature daily events up until 11 September. From special masterclasses to exclusive dinners and the hugely popular World Gourmet Brunch, check the event page below for the full low-down on all the happenings.

Thailand is home to 5 of the best pizzas in all of Asia, and 3 of the best pizzas in the world

Pizza lovers of Bangkok rejoice! Just last month, the ranking of the best pizzas in Asia was announced by Top 50 Pizza, with an impressive 5 Bangkok pizzerias on the list. These included Peppina (no. 5), Pizza Massilia (no. 6), Pizzeria Mazzie (no. 10), Via Emilia Restaurant (no. 19), and L’OLIVA Bangkok (no. 31). The pizzerias listed in the top 10 for Asia then each also featured in the World’s Best Pizzas list, with Peppina ranking at no. 43 in the world, Pizza Massilia at no. 45, and Pizzeria Mazzie at no. 73. The top prize went to Italy’s I Masanielli — Francesco Martucci, followed by New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana, and Peppe Pizzeria in Paris. A mouthwatering celebration of one of the world’s most beloved foods.

